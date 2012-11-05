* Patients see average reduction of 26 points in systolic
rate at 6 months
* Procedure uses radiofrequency energy to disrupt nerve
activity
Nov 5 St Jude Medical Inc said on Monday
its procedure that deadens nerves near the kidneys helped lower
blood pressure in a small study of patients whose hypertension
could not be controlled with drugs.
Patients in the study who were treated with the Enlightn
renal denervation system saw an average reduction of 28 points
in systolic blood pressure, which is the first number expressed
in a reading, after 30 days. At six months, the 46 patients who
received the treatment maintained an average systolic blood
pressure reduction of 26 mmHg points.
The results were presented at the annual meeting of the
American Heart Association in Los Angeles.
Patients enrolled in the study had an average blood pressure
of 176/96 mmHg despite being treated with multiple medications
to manage the condition. No serious side effects were reported,
St Jude said.
Normal blood pressure is below 120/80 mmHg. Hypertension, or
high blood pressure, is a reading above 140/90 mmHg.
Renal denervation is a procedure in which a thin, flexible
catheter is threaded through the body to the renal sympathetic
nerves near the kidneys. Radiofrequency energy is delivered to
disrupt the nerve activity, relieving high blood pressure.
Millions of people have hypertension that is resistant to
drugs, putting them at risk of heart attacks and stroke.
The new therapy is not yet approved in the United States,
but several products are already available in Europe.
Device makers that have already received approval to sell
hypertension devices in Europe include Medtronic, the
front-runner, St Jude, Covidien, ReCor Medical and
Vessix Vascular.
St Jude shares were up 29 cents, or less than 1 percent, at
$38.80 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.