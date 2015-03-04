By David Beasley
| ATLANTA, March 4
ATLANTA, March 4 Heroin overdose deaths in the
United States nearly tripled from 2010 to 2013, according to a
federal study released on Wednesday.
Although the study, conducted by researchers at the Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention, did not look at the reason
for the sharp increase, earlier work hinted at a link to
prescription painkillers: in a study released last fall, the CDC
found that 75 percent of people who started using heroin after
2000 said they first abused prescription opioids.
The users said heroin was easier to get, cheaper, and more
potent, causing them to switch.
The new study found that the rate of heroin-related
overdoses increased from 1 per 100,000 people in 2010 to 2.7 per
100,000 in 2013, for a total that year of 8,257 people, or
nearly 23 per day, with the highest rates in the Northeast and
Midwest.
Although twice as many people died that year from overdosing
on prescription opioids, the death rate from overdoses of
Oxycontin, Percocet, and other opioid pain relievers has leveled
off, CDC reported, while that from heroin is rising.
As recently as 2010, middle-aged blacks had the highest
rates of heroin deaths. But in 2013, whites aged 18 to 44 had
the highest death rates, with 7 fatalities per 100,000 people,
the CDC found. The death rate for men was nearly four times that
for women.
To combat the rise of heroin-related overdose deaths, the
CDC suggested measures including drug screenings and the
increased availability of naloxone, a drug that can rapidly
reverse the effects of an overdose.
Although more and more police departments are carrying the
drug in order to save people from overdoses, state and local
governments have criticized manufacturer Amphastar
Pharmaceuticals Inc for raising the price.
On Wednesday, the Ohio attorney general announced that
Amphastar had agreed to give a $6 rebate for every dose of the
drug purchased by state and local agencies in Ohio in the next
year.
(Reporting by David Beasley, editing by Sharon Begley and Gunna
Dickson)