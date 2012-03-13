* Metal-on-metal implants fail far more often than others
* UK study fuels controversy over medical device regulation
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, March 13 New research confirmed
that all-metal artificial hips fail more often than other types,
fuelling concerns about the devices and prompting a call from
researchers on Tuesday for a ban.
The analysis in The Lancet medical journal came two weeks
after Britain's medical regulator said nearly 50,000 Britons
with metal-on-metal hips needed annual check-ups to monitor for
problems, including exposure to toxic metals.
The finding will likely fuel criticism about the regulation
of medical devices in the wake of a scandal over French-made
breast implants and past problems with other implantable
devices, including faulty leads on some heart defibrillators.
Metal-on-metal hips were developed to be more durable than
traditional implants, which combine a ceramic or metal ball with
a plastic socket.
But recent experience suggests they may actually do worse,
prompting the recall of one device made by Johnson & Johnson
that critics argue should never have been allowed on the
market.
Results from the most comprehensive study to date now show
that there is a 6.2 percent chance patients with all-metal hips
will need a replacement within five years - some three times
greater than the revision rate seen with older implants.
The rate was particularly high with larger-head implants and
those used in women, in whom failure rates were up to four times
higher, the researchers said.
The team from the University of Bristol analysed data from
the National Joint Registry of England and Wales covering more
than 400,000 hips replacements, including 31,171 all-metal ones,
that were undertaken between 2003 and 2011.
The results, they said, were unequivocal: "Metal-on-metal
stemmed articulations give poor implant survival compared with
other options and should not be implanted."
Their analysis did not cover resurfacing systems, which
avoid the use of a stem sticking into the bone, such as Smith &
Nephew's Birmingham Hip Resurfacing joints.
TIGHTER REGULATION
In recent years, the use of metal-on-metal implants has
declined in Britain, but they are still used extensively around
the world, including in the United States.
Art Sedrakyan of Cornell University said the problem
highlighted weaknesses in the regulatory systems on both sides
of the Atlantic due to "outdated and low-threshold regulatory
pathways".
In a strongly worded Lancet commentary accompanying the
latest research, he called for better studies before implants
reach the market.
"We are left with more than 500,000 patients with
metal-on-metal prostheses in the USA and more than 40,000 in the
UK who are at elevated risk of device failure, which will
inevitably result in the burden of further surgical treatment as
well as billions of dollars in costs to taxpayers," he said.
Ashley Blom of the University of Bristol said that total hip
replacement surgery remained a very successful operation for the
vast majority of people but regulators should learn lessons as
they seek to balance safety against innovation.
"In this case, with the benefit of hindsight, I think that
tighter regulation may have prevented this," he told Reuters.
Under the new guidelines from Britain's Medicines and
Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), doctors are being
advised to consider removing and replacing implants if patients
have abnormal MRI scans or if metal ion levels in the blood
reach worrying levels.
With the exception of J&J's DePuy ASR system, which was
pulled from the market in 2010, the MHRA decided in its recent
ruling against a ban on use, arguing that stemmed metal-on-metal
implants could still be good news for some patients.
Other companies that make metal-on-metal hip implants
include Zimmer, Stryker, Corin and
Biomet.