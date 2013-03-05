March 6 People infected with HIV, the virus that
causes AIDS, are almost 50 percent more likely to have a heart
attack than those who aren't infected with the virus, even after
taking into account their other health risks, according to a
U.S. study.
Researchers, whose report appeared in JAMA Internal
Medicine, aren't sure what explains the higher heart attack rate
in HIV-positive people, but they speculate it's a combination of
the effects of HIV itself and the antiretroviral drugs used to
treat it.
"It's a complicated picture," said Matthew Freiberg, who led
the study at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in
Pennsylvania. "We're still trying to understand the mechanisms."
Just over 1.1 million people in the U.S. have HIV, according
to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Another
50,000 are infected each year.
Because treatment now allows HIV-infected people to live
longer, researchers have started turning their attention to the
other health problems those people face later in life, such as
heart disease.
The study included more than 82,000 U.S. veterans, almost
all men. About one-third of them were infected with HIV.
During an average of almost six years, 871 of the study
participants had a heart attack, of which 176 were fatal.
Veterans with HIV were consistently more likely to suffer a
heart attack than HIV-negative veterans, whether in their 40s,
50s and 60s.
After Freiberg and his colleagues took into account
participants' other heart risks, including high blood pressure,
diabetes and drug and alcohol use, those with HIV were still 48
percent more likely to have a heart attack.
The findings suggest antiretroviral drugs accounted for at
least part of the extra risk among people with HIV, but past
studies have shown that the virus itself also contributes to
heart problems, Freiberg said.
"It may be that HIV as it's in your body, like other
infections, may be promoting an inflammatory response that is
leading to these increased risks of heart attack," he told
Reuters Health - but so far, that's just a theory.
Past research has shown a link between HIV and
cardiovascular disease, said Patrick Mallon, from the University
College Dublin School of Medicine and Medical Science.
But it's been unclear whether other differences between
groups of people with and without HIV - such as smoking rates
and cholesterol levels, for example - could be driving the extra
risk. The new report clears that up by looking at two very
similar groups of people where HIV status is one of the only
differences, Mallon said.
"There have been a lot of signals for a very long time in
HIV, and we're now starting to see people constructing studies
properly that really give us some very clear answers," he said.
HIV has also been linked to disturbances in fat use and
storage in the body.
Mallon and Freiberg agree that people with HIV should make
sure they do what they can to cut heart disease.
"There's a lot that the individual can do to mitigate their
risk along the lines of lifestyle interventions," Mallon said.
"At a personal level, that would be step number one."
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman, editing by Elaine
Lies)