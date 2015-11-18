LONDON Scientists seeking a cure for theAIDS virus have made an unexpected discovery with a drugdesigned to combat alcoholism which they say could be a criticalpart of a strategy to "wake up" and then kill dormant HIV hidingin the body.

The drug, branded as Antabuse but also sold as a genericcalled disulfiram, was given to 30 HIV positive patients inAmerica and Australia who were already taking antiretroviraltherapy (ART) AIDS drugs.

At the highest given dose, there was evidence that "dormantHIV was activated", the researchers said in a study published inThe Lancet HIV journal on Monday, and with no adverse effects.

Julian Elliott of the department of infectious diseases atThe Alfred in Melbourne, Australia said waking up the virus was only the first step to eliminating it.

"The next step is to get these cells to die," he said.

HIV latency, where the virus remains dormant in the body inpeople taking ART, is one of the biggest hurdles to achieving acure for the viral infection that causes AIDS. HIV/AIDS haskilled some 34 million people since the 1980s, according to theUnited Nations HIV programme UNAIDS.

HIV can be held in check by ART, and by the end of 2014 anestimated 36.9 million people around the world were living withthe virus. Some 2 million people a year are newly infected.

Scientists say finding ways of "waking up" the virus inthese dormant cells and then destroying them is a key curestrategy, but researchers have so far been unable to find theexact effective combination of drugs.

Sharon Lewin, a University of Melbourne professor who ledthe work, said that while scientists have made headway‎ intoactivating latent HIV, one of the main concerns is the toxicityof the drugs trialled.

With disulfiram, however, this did not appear to present aproblem, she said.

"This trial clearly demonstrates that disulfiram is nottoxic and is safe to use, and could quite possibly be the gamechanger we need," she said in a statement.

"The dosage of disulfiram we used provided more of a ticklethan a kick to the virus, but this could be enough. Even thoughthe drug was only given for three days, we saw a clear increasein (the) virus in (the) plasma, which was very encouraging."