Jan 11 Everybody knows hospital rooms are
noisy, but now a study has confirmed it -- with the added
finding that noise levels may sometimes spike to nearly that of
a chainsaw.
"The hospital environment is certainly not a restful
environment," said Vineet Arora, at the University of Chicago,
who led the study published in the Archives of Internal
Medicine.
In a study of about 100 adult patients at their medical
center, she and her colleagues found that noise levels in
patient rooms at night tended to be lower than during the day,
but almost always exceeded recommendations for average and
maximum noise level.
According to World Health Organization recommendations,
noise in hospital rooms generally shouldn't get above 30 to 40
decibels. But Arora's team found that the average noise level in
patient rooms was close to 50 decibels, and sometimes spiked to
as high as 80 decibels -- almost as loud as a chainsaw.
Much of the extra noise at night was due to talking between
doctors and nurses, but the loudest interruptions were likely
from alarms and intercoms, she said.
Higher maximum noise levels in individual rooms were linked
to sleep disruptions in their occupants, with patients sleeping
over an hour less in the hospital than they'd reported sleeping
at home. They often also had restless, poor-quality sleep.
"One of the most common complaint that patients will report
is that they had a difficult night sleeping," Arora said -- and
that could delay their recovery.
"It could be part of a cycle of: you're sick, you get bad
sleep, and you're not able to get better as quickly."
But other medical experts said noise may not be the only
culprit for poor patient sleep, noting that the illness for
which the patients are hospitalized may also play a part.
More noise may be a reflection of more nurses having to come
in and out, checking on patients or giving them medicine --
indicating that they may be sicker than those with less noisy
rooms.
"That doesn't mean that ... noise is not a factor -- noise
is certainly a factor," said Sairam Parthasarathy, who studies
patient sleep at the University of Arizona in Tucson but was not
involved in the study.
Parthasarathy suggested that patients keep their blinds open
during the day to get natural sunlight, wear noise-cancelling
headphones if sound on the ward is disturbing them, and walk
around during the day if they're physically able.
SOURCE: bit.ly/zwelz1
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)