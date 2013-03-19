March 19 That toasty warm building in winter may
not just be psychologically comforting.
According to a UK study, improving buildings to enhance
"thermal comfort" - with central heating or insulation, for
instance - pays off in both physical and mental wellbeing.
"I think the main message is that housing improvement can
improve health, especially if it's warmth and energy improvement
targeting people with respiratory illnesses," said Hilary
Thomson, the study's lead author from the Medical Research
Council in Glasgow, UK.
Several studies have tied poor housing conditions to poor
health, but there are some questions about the quality of
evidence for that link, according to Thomson and her colleagues.
Researchers have trouble teasing apart the effects of poor
housing and other factors that may play a role, such as age and
poverty, Thomson and her team write in The Cochrane Library.
The most common housing conditions tied to poor health are
air quality, heat and humidity conditions, radon, noise, dust,
tobacco smoke, falls and fires.
To see whether improving physical conditions in homes could
translate into tangible improvements in residents' health, the
researchers pooled information from 39 previously published
studies on the topic.
The past research examined a number of possible housing
improvement, including refurbishing existing homes, relocating
people to new homes and providing bathrooms.
Most of the data from these studies could not e combined
into a single pool for analysis because the research designs
were too different, so Thomson's team concentrated on the
results that stood out across studies.
Overall, they found that programs that improve temperature
control in the homes of people who are in poor health and in the
worst quality housing lead to the greatest benefit, compared to
improvements that are applied to whole areas of housing
regardless of need.
For example, two studies from New Zealand targeted people
who lived in homes with inadequate heating. They added
insulation to better regulate the houses' temperature and found
that the number of children and adults listed in "poor or fair
health" fell by about 40 percent, relative to a comparison group
with no housing changes.
A UK study found more mixed results when it looked at
heating improvements throughout an entire community, without a
focus on particularly needy homes.
Thomson's group cautions in their report that the results
from the New Zealand studies could have been more robust because
they targeted a specific population while the UK study did not.
Rebecca Morley, executive director of the National Center
for Healthy Housing in Columbia, Maryland, told Reuters Health
that she felt the new review was incomplete, because it did not
look at studies on lead, radon and other household hazards.
"We certainly want people to be comfortable and warm in
their homes, but it's not the only concern in the U.S.," said
Morley, who was not involve din the research.
But Thomson said they excluded those hazards from the review
because they are already known to be toxins.
