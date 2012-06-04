June 4 Sweet drinks have been linked to a
slightly higher risk of developing high blood pressure, but a
U.S. study finds that fruit sugar may not be the culprit as
found in earlier research.
Researchers followed more than 200,000 men and women for up
to 38 years and found that regularly consuming sweetened drinks,
either containing sugars or artificially sweetened, was
associated with a rise of about 13 percent in the risk of
developing high blood pressure.
Carbonated and cola drinks were most strongly linked to a
risk for hypertension, but fruit sugar, or fructose, in drinks
did not stand out as a driving factor, the group reported in the
Journal of General Internal Medicine.
"We don't know what causes the increased risk in artificial-
or sugar-sweetened beverages," said Lisa Cohen, lead author of
the study and a researcher at the University of Maryland Medical
Center.
"It's hard to say that from the fructose itself you're
increasing your hypertension risk."
New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg last week proposed a
ban on large-size sugary sodas, the latest in a string of public
health initiatives that include a campaign to cut salt in
restaurant meals and packaged foods.
Earlier studies had implicated fructose as a factor related
to a risk of high blood pressure, but Cohen noted that those
have only taken a snapshot in time and could not determine which
came first, the high blood pressure or taste for sweet drinks.
Cohen and her colleagues looked at data from three massive
studies, including nearly 224,000 healthcare workers, whose diet
and health were tracked for 16 to 38 years. No participants had
diagnosed high blood pressure at the start of the study.
Over time, those who drank at least one sugar-sweetened
beverage a day had a 13 percent increased risk of developing
hypertension relative to those who only had a sweet drink once a
month or less.
Similarly, people who drank at least one
artificially-sweetened drink a day had a 14 percent increased
risk of developing hypertension relative to those who had few or
none.
To see if it was the fructose that was responsible,
researchers also looked at people who had high levels of
fructose in their diets from other sources, such as fruits.
Among people who consumed 15 percent of their calories from
fructose sources other than drinks, the risk of developing
hypertension was either lower or the same as people who ate very
little fructose.
"You would think if fructose were the causative factor, then
eating a lot of apples (for example) would also increase your
risk of hypertension," Cohen told Reuters Health.
The "markedly" stronger link between carbonated sweet drinks
and increased hypertension risk might be explained by the larger
serving sizes associated with sodas, or some other unknown
ingredient common to all of them, the researchers said - but
further research is needed.
SOURCE: bit.ly/JA2f76
(Reporting from New York by Kerry Grens at Reuters Health;
Editing by Elaine Lies and Ed Lane)