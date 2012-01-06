LONDON Jan 6 Britain said on Friday a group of experts had concluded there was no need for the routine removal of breast impants made by a now defunct French company at the heart of a global health scare.

However, the government said concerned women who had received implants made by Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) through the state-funded National Health Service (NHS) could have these removed with the operation paid for by the NHS.

It added it expected private health providers to make the same offer.

The French government has advised 30,000 women in France who bought implants from PIP to have them removed after concerns since the death from cancer last year of a French woman carrying PIP implants.

