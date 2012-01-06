(Adds more details)
LONDON Jan 6 Britain said on Friday a
group of experts had concluded there was no need for the routine
removal of breast impants made by a now defunct French company
at the heart of a global health scare.
However, the government said concerned women who had
received implants made by Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) through
the state-funded National Health Service (NHS) could have these
removed and replaced with the operation paid for by the NHS.
It added it expected private health providers to make the
same offer.
The French government has advised 30,000 women in France who
bought implants from PIP to have them removed after concerns
since the death from cancer last year of a French woman carrying
PIP implants.
"Our advice remains the same that there is not sufficient
evidence to recommend routine removal," British Health Secretary
Andrew Lansley said in a statement.
"We believe that private healthcare providers have a moral
duty to offer the same service to their patients that we will
offer to NHS patients - free information, consultations, scans
and removal if necessary."
About 300,000 PIP implants were sold worldwide before the
firm went out of business last year after an official probe
revealed it was using a cheaper unapproved industrial-grade
silicone in some of it products.
An estimated 40,000 British women have been fitted with the
implants.
The UK expert group review said it had found no link between
the implants and cancer, but had not been able to establish if
the PIP implants were more likely to rupture than others, saying
information from the industry to the regulator was patchy.
"Reports show that, of the PIP implants that have been
tested, there is no risk of dangerous toxins leaking into the
body if an implant did rupture," the Department of Health said
in a statement.
"However, we are not confident that the manufacturer did not
change the silicone in the implants, so cannot rule out the
possibility that some are toxic."
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Keith Weir)