* Germany advises women to have PIP implants removed
* UK insists routine removal un-necessary but offers free
ops
* French anger at flippant remarks of PIP boss
By Brian Rohan
BERLIN, Jan 6 German and British health
officials issued conflicting messages on Friday about the health
risk posed by breast implants made by a French company at the
heart of a global health scare and whether they should be
removed.
Germany's Federal Office for Pharmaceuticals and Medical
Devices advised women with implants made by Poly Implant
Prothese (PIP) to have them taken out, saying reports from
doctors had shown they might constitute a health risk.
However, following a review by its experts, Britain's
Department of Health said it had found no evidence to warrant
the routine removal of the implants.
The conflicting government advice reflects a wider lack of
international agreement over the regulation of medical devices,
like implants, and the risks they pose.
The new head of Europe's drugs watchdog told Reuters on
Friday there was an acute need to tighten controls on medical
devices. Guido Rasi, executive director of the European
Medicines Agency (EMA) they needed the same level of regulation
as medicines.
The scandal erupted when the French government advised
30,000 women to have PIP implants removed because of reports
that the implants were more prone to rupturing than standard
medical implants.
Concern focused on the death from cancer last year of a
French woman with PIP implants.
About 300,000 PIP implants were sold worldwide before the
firm went out of business in 2010 after an official
investigation revealed it was using a cheaper unapproved
industrial-grade silicone in some of its products.
Germany had advised women with implants to have them
examined last month but it upped its warning after reports
showed silicone could seep out without signs of tearing.
"The Office thus recommends that the implants in question be
removed as a precautionary measure," Walter Schwerdtfeger,
President of the Federal Office for Pharmaceuticals and Medical
Devices, said in a statement.
"The urgency for removal in each case depends mainly on how
long the patients have had the implants."
"NO CANCER LINK"
The UK expert review said it had found no link between the
implants and cancer, but had not been able to establish if the
PIP implants were more likely to rupture than others, saying
information from the industry to the regulator was patchy.
"The data available to the experts has not been good enough
to enable them to give a clear recommendation of the risk posed
by PIP implants," Health Secretary Andrew Lansley said in a
statement. {ID:nL6E8C62I5]
But while Britain said there was no reason for the implants
to be routinely removed, Lansley said patients who had received
implants through the state-funded National Health Service (NHS)
could have these removed and replaced by the NHS.
He added private health clinics were expected to provide the
same service and Britain's two largest private hospital
providers, BMI Healthcare and Spire Healthcare, both said they
would offer their patients free implant removal and replacement.
Anger with PIP was further fuelled on Friday when a police
document was leaked to media which showed the company's boss had
admitted willfully lying about the implants' poor quality and
had accused women of filing complaints in return for money.
"I knew the gel was not standard but I did it consciously
because the PIP gel was cheaper," Jean-Claude Mas, the founder
and chief executive of PIP is quoted as saying in a transcript
of an interview with police in late 2010.
"This formula is perfect, it is better than the one used to
make standard gel," he said according to the document leaked in
the French media and obtained by Reuters.
Lawyers representing women with PIP implants said Mas was
treating their clients with disdain.
"Jean-Claude Mas is showing complete cynicism with regard to
the victims," said lawyer Laurent Gaudon, whose clients accuse
PIP and surgeons who used the firm's implants of fraud.
(Additional reporting by Michael Holden in London and Francois
Revilla in Marseille; Writing by Michael Holden; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)