Dec 9 Men taking multiple medications for
different health conditions may have a higher risk of erectile
dysfunction, a link that doesn't seem to be explained by the
underlying health problems themselves, a U.S. study of more than
37,000 men showed.
It is known that men with chronic health problems such as
high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol are more
likely to develop erectile dysfunction, or ED, than healthier
men their age.
But researchers looking at 37,700 men in a large California
health plan found that those on three or more medications had
higher rates of ED, according to findings published in the
British Journal of Urology International.
"The data suggest that some characteristic of men on
multiple medications may predispose them to ED," said senior
researcher Steven Jacobsen at Kaiser Permanente Southern
California's Department of Research and Evaluation.
Overall, 16 percent of men on no more than two drugs
reported moderate ED, meaning they sometimes had trouble getting
or maintaining an erection. That compared with 20 percent of men
on three to five medications, 25 percent of men on six to nine
drugs and 31 percent of those on at least 10 drugs.
Not surprisingly, ED was more common in men who were older,
heavier, smoked or had health problems like diabetes or high
blood pressure. But even when the researchers accounted for
that, being on multiple medications was still tied to an
increased ED risk.
The findings were based on questionnaires given to 37,712
men aged 45 to 69. Overall, 29 percent reported moderate or
severe ED.
More than half of the men were on more than three
medications in the past year. As expected, men with high
cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes or depression tended
to be on more medications.
Men on three to five medications were 15 percent more likely
to report ED than those on fewer drugs, with the odds more than
doubled among men on 10 or more medications.
But the findings do not prove that the drugs themselves are
to blame, said Jacobsen.
"We did try to control for the underlying conditions, but we
may not have completely accounted for aspects such as severity,"
he told Reuters Health in an email.
But he also said it was possible the drugs could contribute
to or worsen ED via drug interactions, for example, although
there was no way to tell for sure from the findings.
He added that while men with ED should not stop taking their
medications without talking to their doctor, they could ask to
see if it might be possible to lower a dose or try an
alternative treatment.
SOURCE: bit.ly/vdgVLd
(Reporting from New York by Amy Norton at Reuters Health;
Editing by Elaine Lies and Yoko Nishikawa)