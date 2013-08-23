Aug 23 A government-supported study of blood
transfusion levels in premature infants adheres to the highest
ethical and clinical standards, the National Institutes of
Health said this week in response to advocacy group Public
Citizen, which has called for the study to be stopped.
The Transfusion of Premature (TOP) trial aims to determine
the best way to treat anemia in premature babies, most of whom
will need blood transfusions during their care.
Public Citizen, in a letter sent on Thursday to U.S. Health
and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, said the
clinical trial exposes the infants to risks without fully
informing their parents.
The NIH said it is committed to ensuring that prospective
research participants - and the people who speak for and love
them - are given clear complete, and accurate information about
the risks and benefits of participating in research.
The NIH said in an emailed statement that all consent forms
have been reviewed and approved by the Institutional Review
Boards (IRB) at the research institutions conducting the study,
but the agency did not respond to the specific concerns raised
by Public Citizen.
The group said that of 17 IRB-approved consent forms it had
obtained, only one mentions the foreseeable risk of death or
disability, five say the research poses no risk and 16 equate
the risks of the research to the risks of routine medical care.
The trial randomly assigns half of the infants in the study
to receive transfusions at a high hemoglobin level and half at a
low hemoglobin level. Hemoglobin are the red blood cells that
carry oxygen throughout the body.
Public Citizen said the best available evidence suggests a
restrictive transfusion strategy is more likely to cause
neurological injury or other harm to extremely premature
infants, and the trial exposes more than 900 infants to the
inferior treatment.
Earlier this year, Public Citizen called for an
investigation into an NIH-funded study from 2005 to 2009 that
was designed to test the effectiveness of different oxygen
levels in the treatment of very premature infants. Public
Citizen said that study exposed infants to an increased risk of
blindness, brain injury and death, without properly disclosing
the information to parents.
