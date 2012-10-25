NEW YORK Oct 25 Are health insurance copays
going the way of the dial tone phone, paper checks and dot
matrix printers?
This open enrollment season big blocks of 20,000 or 50,000
Americans at a time are transitioning away from the health plan
design that has dominated the last two decades, which requires
workers to shell out a copayment when they visit certain doctors
- often $20, $40 or some other agreed-upon amount.
Among those who have already made the switch are financial
services companies with hundreds of thousands of employees
worldwide, like JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co
. "The pace of change varies, according to how big the
employer is," says Barry Schilmeister, principal at Mercer, a
benefits consulting firm.
In fact, only half of large companies tracked by benefits
consultant Towers Watson still offer health plans with
copays. Its list of 849 large companies includes employers with
more than 1,000 employees, most with over 5,000.
What is on tap for the other half of workers is the world of
coinsurance - paying a percentage of healthcare costs, which can
range from 10 percent to 40 percent, with varying amounts for
deductibles.
A big factor is the shift to high-deductible health plans.
One-fifth of employers have switched exclusively to
high-deductible plans, almost all of which come with
coinsurance, according to the National Business Group on Health,
a non-profit coalition of 325 large employers.
KEEP GROUSING
Your employer is not going to change course - no matter how
much you complain - but management does not want bad feelings.
Companies often pony up incentives such as cash in flexible
spending accounts (FSAs) or health savings accounts (HSAs) if
you take biometric screenings such as a cholesterol test. Some
offer free flu shots, 24-hour nurse lines, health club
reimbursement, yoga classes and more.
And some doctor's visits might be fully covered, such as
yearly well visits. The National Business Group on Health's
president and chief executive, Helen Darling, points to IBM
, with 433,000 employees worldwide. It has covered
primary care for all U.S.-based employees at 100 percent since
2010, after offering a copay plan for years.
Companies realize how important it is to keep the obstacles
between patients and primary care physicians low, Darling says.
"If you are discouraged to go to primary care, you're going to
show up in an emergency situation."
WATCH YOUR BILL
With coinsurance, the biggest obstacle for consumers becomes
bill management.
Because you won't be paying a flat fee, your portion of the
bill will come in the mail. You are required to pay your share
at the rate your insurance company negotiates with your doctor.
You'll also get an explanation of benefits from the insurance
company, and maybe a check or direct deposit from whatever
pre-tax health savings program is attached to your plan. You
have to make sure all of those amounts match up.
Coinsurance can be cost-neutral for employees, but most
assume it will cost more. "If you're going to have surgery,
coinsurance is not so great. But for routine office visits, it
might not be so bad," says Alwyn Cassil, director of public
affairs for the non-partisan think tank Center for Studying
Health System Change.
It was actually cheaper for Cassil to pay the coinsurance
than the $20 copay when her primary care doctor was briefly
out-of-network. But, she adds, "that varies a great deal by
area."
It also differs by plan, given that doctors negotiate rates
with each insurer. Coinsurance for a $150 doctor's visit could
cost you anywhere from $15 to $60, while a copay could be any
range from $5 to $50.
If the paperwork gets too daunting, ask for help. More than
9,000 companies contract healthcare advocates who can explain
bills to you and deal directly with insurance companies on your
behalf.
Advocates can also go further and negotiate payment plans,
fight for denied coverage and find alternative funding for care.
They can also locate specialists, make an appointment for you
and help you figure out what questions to ask, says Marty Rosen,
a cofounder and executive vice president for Health Advocate,
the largest advocacy firm. Advocates also decipher bills, large
and small, for any member of your family, Rosen says. But most
people do not contact advocacy services until they run into a
major problem.
Make sure you are not charged for care that should come
free, experts note. With changes in healthcare law, your annual
well visits are now covered, and you don't have to pay anything.
So go. But while you're in the office, don't start bringing up
acute problems, or they might bill you for a regular visit.
It is also possible to talk to your doctor about lowering
fees. "It's not going to work all the time, but sometimes it
does. It's just a matter of bringing it up," Schilmeister says.
No matter what, you are likely to end up with a lot of
disparate bills. If you don't keep up with payments, you will
end up hurting your credit score.
Maureen Fay, vice president at Aon Hewitt, a
benefits consulting firm, says she has seen some large companies
pre-fund employee HSAs to help out with costs. That's because
these accounts require the money to be in the bank before it can
be used, in contrast to FSAs. Fay has also seen employers offer
generous contributions to pre-tax health accounts to employees
who are having trouble with costs. Most employers also have an
Employee Assistance Program to help with financial counseling
and financial planning, too.
Employees will eventually get used to coinsurance changes,
Fay says. "Employees grouch about it initially, but once they go
through and see it's not that different, things settle down."