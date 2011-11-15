* AMA prefers "open market" model to "active purchaser"
* Urges doctor, patient involvement in governing exchanges
* Health insurance exchanges major plank of health reform
* HHS hires Oregon commissioner to liaise with states
By Alina Selyukh
NEW ORLEANS, Nov 15 The American Medical
Association added pressure on U.S. states to steer toward the
system that opens doors to all insurers who meet minimum
standards as they build up their health insurance exchanges.
The influential doctors group on Tuesday put its weight
behind the so-called "open marketplace" structure of a health
insurance exchange, as opposed to a model called "active
purchasers."
In the latter, a state would act much like a large employer
and vet bids from insurers who want to participate.
The creation of exchanges is a key plank of President
Barack Obama's health reform passed last year. They are
envisioned as competitive marketplaces of insurance plans that
would allow uninsured people and small businesses to band
together and negotiate cheaper rates.
U.S. health regulators have given states quite a bit of
flexibility in establishing the exchanges, which are due to be
functional by 2014, including the model they want to follow.
Some 500 AMA delegates representing doctors from all states
voted on a resolution in favor of open-market exchanges "with
strong patient and physician protections in place, to increase
competition and maximize patient choice of health plans."
Many states are still in the early stages of sketching out
exactly how the exchanges will be structured.
With much opposition to Obama's health reform and a looming
Supreme Court decision that could discard the law's pillar
individual mandate provision, many states have been reluctant
to finalize any specific plans.
To encourage states' participation, the U.S. health agency
overseeing the roll-out of exchanges said on Tuesday it hired
Oregon insurance commissioner Teresa Miller as senior adviser
for state outreach.
Oregon has been on the forefront of exchange work since the
reform became law, and Miller is likely to take over some of
the responsibilities of the exchanges chief Joel Ario, who left
in September. [ID:nN1E77110J]
The federal government will pick up the slack in the states
that do not have an exchange by the deadline, but it also has
yet to unveil what the federal model would look like.
The operating exchange in Massachusetts is an example of an
"active purchaser" model where the state has the power to
bargain with insurers and shut out insurance plans it deems as
inefficient or low-quality.
Utah's current exchange is an "open marketplace" that
effectively allows as many insurers to participate as are
willing, offering consumers a wide variety of products.
Insurers have spoken against the "active purchaser"
structure, saying it would limit consumer choices. Consumer
advocates have supported such a model, arguing it would offer
people perhaps fewer, but vetted, or higher-quality, options.
In a report by one of its councils, the AMA expressed
concern that an "active purchaser" model could lead to a highly
concentrated insurance market that may restrict the doctors'
ability to negotiate with insurers and threaten free
competition among plans based on price and quality.
(Additional reporting by Anna Yukhananov in Washington,
editing by Gerald E. McCormick)