April 18 Having professional translators in
emergency rooms for non-English-speaking patients may help limit
potential miscommunications, according to a U.S. study.
The study, conducted at two pediatric ERs and published in
the Annals of Emergency Medicine, found that mistakes which
could have "clinical consequences," like giving the wrong
medication dose, were about twice as likely if there were no
interpreters or if the translator was an amateur.
"The findings document that interpreter errors of potential
clinical consequence are significantly more likely to occur when
there is an 'ad hoc' or no interpreter, compared with a
professional interpreter," said lead researcher Glenn Flores, of
the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.
An estimated 25 million U.S. residents have limited English
proficiency - that is, they say they speak the language less
than "very well."
By law, U.S. hospitals that receive federal funds have to
offer some type of translation help for those patients. That can
mean a professional interpreter who works for the hospital or
telephone or video-based translation services.
Studies have found that patients like to have a translator
available, and that it may improve care and cut costs, by
avoiding unnecessary tests, for instance. But it hadn't been
clear how well professional interpreters performed against
amateurs, or no interpreter at all.
The current study was based on 57 families seen in either of
two Massachusetts pediatric emergency rooms. All were primarily
Spanish-speaking and 20 families had help from a professional
interpreter.
Ten had no translation help and 27 had a non-professional
interpreter. The reasons for the difference was unclear.
When trained interpreters were available, 12 percent of
translation slips could have potential health risks to a child.
But when the interpreter was somebody such as a family member or
a bilingual member of the hospital staff, 20 to 22 percent of
their translation errors were potentially risky.
In one example from the study, an amateur interpreter - a
family friend - told the doctor that the child was not on any
medications and had no drug allergies. But the friend had not
actually asked the mother whether that was true.
A number of questions remain about professional
interpreters, such as whether in-person interpreters are more
effective than phone or video interpreters and what are the most
cost-effective measures, Flores said.
Another issue is training, including the question of how
much is enough.
Errors were least common when the interpreters had 100 hours
of training or more. In these cases, only two percent of their
translation slips had the potential for doing the child harm.
Few training programs for medical interpreters provide at
least 100 hours of training, Flores said. Even when hospitals
run their own programs, the hours involved vary widely.
"These findings suggest that requiring at least 100 hours of
training for interpreters might have a major impact on reducing
interpreter errors and their consequences in health care, while
improving quality and patient safety," the researchers wrote.
SOURCE: bit.ly/HDDLbj
(Reporting from New York by Amy Norton at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)