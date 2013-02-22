Feb 22 Most women had inaccurate perceptions about the safety and effectiveness of intrauterine devices (IUDs) in preventing pregnancy, including not knowing that IUDs are more effective contraceptives than birth control pills, U.S. researchers said.

In addition, many didn't know that the devices don't increase the risk of getting a sexually transmitted disease, added researchers, whose work appeared in the journal Contraception.

"It's not clear whether women have an overly optimistic view of the effectiveness of the birth control pill or an overly pessimistic view of the IUD," said lead author Lisa Callegari, a clinical assistant professor at the University of Washington.

Whatever the source, these misperceptions lead to underuse of "one of the most safe and effective methods" of birth control, said Jeffrey Peipert, an obstetrics and gynecology professor at Washington University, who was not part of the study.

IUDs, which include the brand name products ParaGard and Mirena, are small plastic or copper-and-plastic objects inserted into the uterus. They can be left implanted for years, and are more than 99 percent effective at preventing pregnancy.

In contrast, the birth control pill has been found in real-world practice to be about 95 percent effective.

Callegari and her team surveyed more than 1,600 women between the ages of 18 and 50 who had visited one of four clinics in Pennsylvania. Five percent were currently using an IUD and another 5.8 percent had used one previously.

Only about one in five of the women correctly stated that IUDs are more effective at preventing pregnancy than the Pill, and just 28 percent knew that an IUD is more cost effective than the PIll when it is used for more than three years.

The women in the study were considerably more knowledgeable about the risk of disease related to an IUD, with 57 percent answering correctly that there is no greater risk of contracting a sexually transmitted disease with an IUD compared to the Pill.

Peipert noted that IUDs have a bad reputation and so he's not surprised they might be viewed less well. Thousands of women sued the makers of one IUD sold in the 1970s because of injuries sustained from infections.

"It's not surprising, because of the history of the IUD in the United States, that people still have inaccurate perceptions of the device," said Rebecca Allen, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Brown University, who was not involved in the study.

Currently available devices are considered to be much safer, she added, but more education is needed, including among doctors, some of whom have outdated ideas about the devices.

According to a 2012 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 28 percent of women of reproductive age use oral contraception, followed closely by sterilization methods such as getting the fallopian tubes "tied," used by 27 percent of women.

The same study found that IUD use had risen from 0.8 percent of reproductive-age women in 1995 to 5.6 percent in 2010. SOURCE: bit.ly/XP6IK8

(Reporting by Elaine Lies)