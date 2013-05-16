* Technique takes 5,000 images of developing embryos
* Identifying "low risk" embryos boosts pregnancy success
* Other fertility experts welcome advance, want more trials
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, May 17 British fertility experts have
devised a new IVF technique that takes thousands of snapshots of
a developing embryo that they say can help doctors pick those
most likely to implant successfully and develop into healthy
babies.
At a briefing in London before publishing their results, the
researchers said they are already using the technique to select
"low risk" embryos that are the least likely to have chromosomal
abnormalities that could hamper their development.
In their study, published in the journal Reproductive
BioMedicine Online, the team's chances of producing a successful
live birth after in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) were increased by
56 percent using the new technique compared to the standard
method of selecting embryos that look best through a microscope.
"In the 35 years I have been in this field, this is probably
the most exciting and significant development that can be of
value to all patients seeking IVF," said Simon Fishel, a leading
fertility doctor and director at the IVF clinic operator CARE
Fertility where the technique is being developed.
Independent scientists not involved in the work welcomed it
as a significant advance but said full randomised controlled
trials - the gold standard in medicine - should be conducted
before it is adopted as mainstream practice.
"This paper is interesting because we really do need to make
advances in selecting the best embryos created during IVF," said
Allan Pacey of Sheffield University, chair of the British
Fertility Society.
"The idea of monitoring embryo development more closely is
being used increasingly in clinics around the world and so it is
good to see the science involved submitted to peer review and
publication," he added. "All too often, developments in IVF are
trumpeted as advances when they remain unproven."
Experts say that today, as many as 1 to 2 percent of babies
in the Western world are conceived through IVF. The standard
methods of selecting embryos are based largely on what they look
like through a microscope, and many IVF cycles fail because the
embryo chosen and transferred to the womb fails to develop.
The scientists who led this study said that using time-lapse
images, they had found that developmental delays in the embryo
at crucial stages are good indicators of likely chromosomal
abnormalities that could result in a failed pregnancy.
VIEWING FAR MORE IMAGES
"In conventional IVF laboratories, embryo development will
be checked up to six times over a 5-day period," said Alison
Campbell, Care Fertility's embryology director and the lead
researcher on the study being published.
"With time-lapse we have the ability to view more than 5,000
images over the same time period to observe and measure more
closely each stage of division and growth."
Using this new knowledge, the team developed what they call
morphokinetic algorithms to predict success (MAPS). By applying
these MAPS to the selection of embryos, they predict they could
reach a live birth rate for patients undergoing IVF of 78
percent - about three times the national average.
Fishel, whose CARE Fertility clinics are Britain's largest
independent provider of assisted conception cycles, with around
3,500 a year, said he is charging around 750 pounds ($1,100) for
IVF using the MAPS technique - compared to several thousand
pounds for a standard IVF cycle.
But Sue Avery, head of the Women's Fertility Centre in
Birmingham, said it was too soon for all clinics to adopt it.
"Until the new technique is compared to current practice we
cannot know whether different embryos are being chosen," she
said. "The IVF community needs a prospective randomised
controlled trial to prove that the new approach delivers better
results before it can be recommended to patients."
($1 = 0.6533 British pounds)
(Editing by Philip Barbara)