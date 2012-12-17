Dec 17 Having twins as a results of in vitro
fertilization (IVF) carries higher risks of complications for
both mother and babies than having two single babies from
separate IVF procedures, according to a Swedish study.
The extra concerns that come with multiple births are
nothing new. Btu even as many fertility clinics have stopped
regularly transferring more than one embryo, debate has
continued over whether having twins through IVF is really a bad
thing for couples desperate for children.
"The neonatal and maternal outcomes were dramatically better
for women undergoing two IVF singleton pregnancies compared with
one IVF twin pregnancy after double-embryo transfer," wrote lead
researcher Antonina Sazonova in the journal Fertility and
Sterility.
"These results support single-embryo transfer to minimize
the risks associated with twin pregnancies," added Sazonova of
Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg, Sweden.
The researchers analyzed data from fresh and frozen embryo
transfers done at Swedish IVF clinics between 2002 and 2006.
Those records included 991 women who ultimately gave birth to
twins after a double embryo transfer and 921 mothers with two
children born through separate rounds of IVF.
Almost 47 percent of twin babies were born prematurely and
39 percent were considered low birth weight, the team reported.
That compared to the seven percent of singleton babies that were
preemies and less than five percent born small.
Twins were also more likely to have breathing complications,
sepsis or jaundice. Their mothers had two to three times more
preeclampsia - high blood pressure and protein in the urine -
and were four times more likely to need a C-section than women
who had two single births.
However, there was no difference in the babies' chances of
having severe malformations and other life-threatening health
problems.
"A lot of patients, when they've had infertility for a long
time, think that it's a bonus to get two," said Lynn Westphal, a
women's health and fertility specialist at Stanford University
Medical Center in Palo Alto, California.
"We know it's always safest to have one child at a time,"
added Westphal, who wasn't involved in the new study, adding
that she and her colleagues have been counseling more and more
women to have a single embryo transferred, especially the
younger and healthier patients.
Some data suggest women are just as likely to get pregnant
if they have a single embryo transfer, versus more than one. But
the findings have been inconsistent, Westphal said.
"A lot of patients are focusing just on getting pregnant,
they're not looking at the whole pregnancy and looking at the
outcome of twins," she said.
"They're just thinking if they transfer more, they're more
likely to get pregnant. And they're thinking if they have twins,
they're just getting everything done at one time."
