Dec 10 Being overweight is known to increase the
risk of needing a knee replacement, but a new study finds that
knee replacement surgery may also raise a person's risk of
gaining weight, according to a U.S. study.
Researchers, whose findings appeared in the journal
Arthritis Care & Research, analyzed the medical records of
nearly 1,000 knee-replacement surgery patients, and found that
30 percent of them gained five percent or more of their body
weight in the five years following surgery.
One possible explanation for the counter-intuitive results,
experts said, is that if people have spent years adapting to
knee pain by taking it easy, they don't automatically change
their habits when the pain is reduced.
"Patients who undergo knee arthroplasty are at increased
risk of clinically important weight gain following surgery,"
wrote study leader Daniel Riddle, a professor at Virginia
Commonwealth University.
"Future research should develop weight loss/maintenance
interventions particularly for younger patients who have lost a
substantial amount of weight prior to surgery, as they are most
at risk for substantial post surgical weight gain."
Riddle's group used a patient registry from the Mayo Clinic
in Rochester, Minnesota, which collected information on 917 knee
replacement patients before and after their procedures.
The researchers found that five years after surgery, 30
percent of patients had gained at least five percent of their
weight at the time of the surgery - at least 5 kg or more on a
100-kg person, for example.
In contrast, fewer than 20 percent of those in a comparison
group of similar people who had not had surgery gained
equivalent amounts of weight in the same period.
"After knee replacement we get them stronger and moving
better, but they don't seem to take advantage of the functional
gains," said Joseph Zeni, a physical therapy professor at the
University of Delaware, who was not part of the study.
"I think that has to do with the fact that we don't address
the behavioral modifications that have happened during the
course of arthritis before the surgery."
Riddle's team explained that this degree of weight gain can
lead to "meaningful effects on cardiovascular and diabetes
related risk as well as pain and function."
Part of the explanation for the weight gain could be the age
at which patients get surgery. People in their 50s and 60s tend
to gain weight anyway. Still, in light of the lower rates of
weight gain in the comparison group, which was also middle aged
and older, Riddle said something else may also be at work.
Indeed, the team found that patients who had lost weight
before their surgery were slightly more likely to gain weight
afterwards - perhaps because when people lose weight in
anticipation of an event, such as surgery, they are more likely
to put it back on after they're achieved the goal.
Zeni said that to help people stave off weight gain after
surgey, health care providers need to address the sedentary
lifestyle people often adopt to accommodate their arthritis.
"We need to encourage patients to take advantage of their
ability to function better and get them to take on a more active
lifestyle," he said.
