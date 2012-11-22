Nov 22 There is a widespread belief that sex
during the later stages of pregnancy can jumpstart labor, but
that doesn't appear to be so - at least according to a study
from Malaysia.
The researchers, whose work appeared in BJOG: An
International Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, found that
there were no differences in the timing of delivery between
women who had sex near term and those who abstained.
"We are a little disappointed," said Tan Peng Chiong, an
obstetrics and gynecology professor at the University of Malaya
and one of the authors of the study.
"It would have been nice for couples to have something safe,
effective and perhaps even fun that they could use themselves to
help go into labor a little earlier if (they) wanted."
Tan said that many women believe intercourse can induce
labor, and scientists have proposed plausible biological
explanations for why it might help.
For one, semen contains a hormonelike substance called
prostaglandin, which is used in synthetic form to induce labor.
Breast stimulation is also thought to hasten labor and orgasm
can trigger uterine contractions.
"Labor induction for prolonged pregnancy is common and many
women are also tempted for a variety of personal reasons to
trigger labor in the very later stages of pregnancy," Tan said.
The researchers invited more than 1,100 women to
participate, all of whom were 35 to 38 weeks pregnant and none
of whom had had sex in the previous six weeks.
Roughly half of the women were advised by a physician to
have sex frequently as a means of safely expediting labor. The
other half were told that sex was safe during pregnancy, but
that its effects on labor were unknown.
The researchers then tracked the women to determine how long
their pregnancies lasted and whether they required any medical
intervention to start labor.
They found that about 85 percent of the women who were
encouraged to have sex did follow the doctor's advice, while 80
percent of women in the other group also had sex.
Women in the group advised to have sex also had it more
frequently for the remaining duration of their pregnancies -
three times versus two.
But the rates of induced labor were similar in both groups:
22 percent of those advised to have sex and 20.8 percent of the
other group, a difference so small it is likely to have been
driven by chance.
Earlier research relied primarily on surveys of women about
their sexual experiences during pregnancy, but this study was
"the first attempt to really randomize the experience, for some
to have sex and some to not, which is a very hard thing to do,"
said Jonathan Schaffir, an associate professor of obstetrics and
gynecology at the Ohio State University College of Medicine.
"Even though this study did not show any increase in the
rate of labor or a decrease in the rate of induction, it helped
to cement the idea that having sex is probably safe if you want
it," he told Reuters Health.
Tan said the results show that pregnancy evolved to be
resistant to disruption.
"Human pregnancy has to be robust to a little adventure like
intercourse and unfortunately for our purpose, it seems pretty
robust to the very end," he said.
SOURCE: bit.ly/WxE4wk
(Reporting from New York by Kerry Grens at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)