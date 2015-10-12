GENEVA Oct 12 Laos has suffered a case of
vaccine-derived polio, the World Health Organization said on
Monday, in a new setback to hopes of eradicating the disease
after the virus resurfaced in Ukraine and Mali.
The WHO said an 8-year-old boy died of the disease on Sept.
11, and genetic sequencing suggested the strain of the disease
had been circulating in the area of Bolikhamxay province, which
has chronically low immunisation rates, for more than two years.
Laos has been free of the wild polio virus since 1993 but
poor immunisation rates can leave children at risk of catching
the crippling disease from the virus after it has been excreted
by immunised children and begins to mutate in sewage.
