GENEVA/LONDON Oct 12 Laos has suffered a case
of vaccine-derived polio, the World Health Organization said on
Monday, in a new setback to a global plan to eradicate the
crippling disease after the virus resurfaced in Ukraine and
Mali.
The WHO said an 8-year-old boy died of the disease on Sept.
11, and genetic sequencing suggested the virus strain has been
circulating in the area of Bolikhamxay province, which has low
immunisation rates, for more than two years.
There is no cure for polio, which attacks the nervous
system and can cause irreversible paralysis within hours of
infection. But a global vaccination campaign has all but beaten
the wild polio virus, with only Pakistan and Afghanistan
reporting cases of wild polio virus infection this year.
Specialists have warned that vaccine-derived cases - such as
this one in Laos and previous ones in Ukraine and Mali - could
hamper progress towards global eradication.
The WHO stressed that "ending polio for good requires
eliminating both wild and vaccine-derived polio".
It added, however, that because of relatively limited travel
to and from this area, and because of extra immunisation
campaigns planned in response, the risk of international spread
of this polio strain from Laos is low.
Laos has been free of the wild polio virus since 1993, but
poor immunisation rates mean people are at risk of infection
with strains of the virus that can mutate in sewage after being
excreted by immunised children.
The risk of vaccine-derived polio cases can be avoided by
switching from using live oral polio vaccines (OPV) - which are
highly effective, cheap, easy to deliver but contain live virus,
- to "inactivated" vaccines (IPV), which are not effective for
fighting endemic disease but contain no live virus.
The WHO said the use of OPV is being scaled down in a phased
manner as countries eliminate circulating wild polio virus
strains.
(Reporting by Tom Miles in Geneva and Kate Kelland in London)