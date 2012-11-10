Nov 10 A trio of oral medicines from Abbott
Laboratories Inc to treat hepatitis C produced
unprecedented cure rates in patients who had previously failed
to benefit from standard treatment, as well as very high cure
rates for newly treated patients, Abbott said on Saturday.
Detailed data from the mid-stage trial, called Aviator, were
released Saturday at the annual meeting of the American
Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) in Boston.
Investors and patients have very high hopes for the Abbott
drugs - a protease inhibitor called ABT-450, a polymerase
inhibitor ABT-333 and ABT-267 from a class known as NS5A
inhibitors. They are used without interferon, an injectable
standard treatment that causes flu-like symptoms.
Abbott said it plans to move ahead with large Phase III
studies of the three drugs, used either with or without the
standard antiviral pill ribavirin, based on favorable results
seen in patients treated for eight weeks or twelve weeks in the
Aviator study. Patients in the study had the most common, and
hardest-to-treat, strain of hepatitis C known as Genotype 1.
Some 93 percent of patients who failed prior therapy had a
sustained viral response (SVR), meaning they were cured, after
12 weeks of taking the trio of new drugs, plus ribavirin.
"Nobody anywhere has broken the 50 percent mark in (cure
rates) for this population," Scott Brun, a senior Abbott
research executive said in an interview. "These are robust
results."
(Reporting By Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Vicki Allen)