By Bill Berkrot
| April 12
April 12 A drug being developed by Intercept
Pharmaceuticals Inc led to significant improvement in
signs of a rare liver disease that primarily affects middle-aged
women, likely reducing the risk of need for liver transplant and
of death, according to results of a late-stage clinical trial
presented on Saturday.
Nearly half the patients suffering from primary biliary
cirrhosis who received the drug, obeticholic acid, achieved the
primary goals of the study, compared with 10 percent for those
who received a placebo, researchers said.
The composite main goal of the study was to achieve at least
a 15 percent reduction in levels of alkaline phosphatase, a
biomarker for severity of the liver disease, serum alkaline
phosphatase activity of less than 1.67 times the upper limit of
normal and bilirubin within normal limits.
"Reduction in alkaline phosphatase is really the best
prognostic factor for survival," Dr. Frederik Nevens, the
study's lead investigator and chairman of the department of
hepatology at the University of Leuven, in Belgium, said in a
telephone interview.
He called results "highly, highly significant."
Results of the 217-patient Phase III study, called Poise,
were presented at the annual meeting of the European Association
for the Study of the Liver (EASL) in London.
Primary biliary cirrhosis (PBC) is caused by autoimmune
destruction of the ducts that transport bile acids out of the
liver, resulting in toxic buildup of bile acids. The disease
causes progressive liver damage and often leads to need for a
liver transplant or to death.
Obeticholic acid, a first-in-class drug, is being studied
for those who have an inadequate response to, or cannot
tolerate, standard treatment with an older generic medicine
called ursodeoxycholic acid.
Intercept said it plans to apply for approval later this
year in the United States and Europe for the medicine, which has
received orphan drug designation. In the United States orphan
drug status, given to drugs that treat rare diseases, comes with
seven years of marketing exclusivity if approved.
Obeticholic acid is also being tested to treat a much more
common fatty liver disease called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
When a Phase II study of the drug for that condition was stopped
early because the medicine was clearly effective, Intercept's
stock price nearly quadrupled to about $300 a share.
Nevens said he expects the convenient once-a-day pill to
change medical practice for primary biliary cirrhosis.
"Patients are dying and needing liver transplants. If this
drug comes on the market, I see no reason why we wouldn't use
it," he said.
Patients in the year-long study had a moderate form of the
disease, and most on average had been taking the older medicine
for about 10 years.
They received either 5 milligrams or 10 mg of obeticholic
acid or a placebo. Those in the 5 mg group who had not had an
adequate response after six months were increased up to 10 mg
for the final six months.
Forty-six percent in the 5 mg group and those who switched
to the higher dose and 47 percent in the original 10 mg group
achieved the primary goal of the study, researchers said.
Liver tests on those who achieved the primary goal fell to
levels that correlate to improvement in the outcome of these
patients, said Nevens. In contrast, "there was a tendency of
worsening of liver disease in the placebo group," he said.
The most common side effect with the drug was severe
itching, which is also a symptom of the disease. The itching
tends to be less severe with lower doses and had been much worse
in earlier trials testing far higher doses, Nevens said.
Ten percent of those in the 10 mg group dropped out of the
trial due to itching, but only one patient who started on 5 mgs
and later switched to 10 mg discontinued treatment.
"Overall the drug is safe," Nevens said.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Leslie Adler)