* Life expectancy has risen six years globally since 1990
* But "healthy life expectancy" is rising more slowly
* Strokes, heart and lung diseases cause most ill health
* Japanese can expect to live longest in good health
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Aug 27 People around the world are
living longer, but many are also living sicker lives for longer,
according to a study of all major diseases and injuries in 188
countries.
General health has improved worldwide, thanks to significant
progress against infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS and
malaria in the past decade and gains in fighting maternal and
child illnesses.
But healthy life expectancy has not increased as much, so
people are living more years with illness and disability,
according to the analysis, published in The Lancet journal.
"The world has made great progress in health, but now the
challenge is to invest in finding more effective ways of
preventing or treating the major causes of illness and
disability," said Theo Vos, a professor at the Institute of
Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington
who led the analysis.
The study's main findings were that global life expectancy
at birth for both sexes rose by 6.2 years -- from 65.3 in 1990
to 71.5 in 2013. Healthy life expectancy at birth rose by 5.4
years -- from 56.9 in 1990 to 62.3 in 2013.
Healthy life expectancy takes into account both mortality
and the impact of non-fatal conditions and chronic illnesses
like heart and lung diseases, diabetes and serious injuries.
Those detract from quality of life and impose heavy cost and
resources burdens.
For most of the 188 countries studied, changes in healthy
life expectancy between 1990 and 2013 were "significant and
positive", the researchers said. But in many - among them
Belize, Botswana and Syria - healthy life expectancy in 2013 was
not much higher than in 1990.
And in some, including South Africa, Paraguay, and Belarus,
healthy life expectancy has dropped. In Lesotho and Swaziland,
people born in 2013 could expect to live some 10 fewer healthy
years than people born there 20 years earlier.
The study also found stark differences between countries
with the highest and lowest healthy life expectancies, and in
the rates and direction of change.
Nicaraguans and Cambodians have seen dramatic increases
since 1990, of 14.7 and 13.9 years respectively. People in
Botswana and Belize, however, saw declines of two and 1.3 years
respectively.
In 2013, Lesotho had the world's lowest healthy life
expectancy, at 42 years. Japan had the highest, at 73.4 years.
