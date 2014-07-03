* Study finds biological basis mind expansion on psilocybin
* Volunteers had brain scans while under drug's influence
* Scientists says drugs can teach us how the brain works
LONDON, July 3 Scientists studying the effects
of the psychedelic chemical in magic mushrooms have found the
human brain displays a similar pattern of activity during dreams
as it does during a mind-expanding drug trip.
Psychedelic drugs such as LSD and magic mushrooms can
profoundly alter the way we experience the world, but little is
known about what physically happens in the brain.
In a study published in the journal Human Brain Mapping,
researchers examined the brain effects of psilocybin, the
psychedelic ingredient in magic mushrooms, using data from brain
scans of volunteers who had been injected with the drug.
"A good way to understand how the brain works is to perturb
the system in a marked and novel way. Psychedelic drugs do
precisely this and so are powerful tools for exploring what
happens in the brain when consciousness is profoundly altered,"
said Dr Enzo Tagliazucchi, who led the study at Germany's Goethe
University.
Magic mushrooms grow naturally around the world and have
been widely used since ancient times for religious rites and
also for recreation.
British researchers have been exploring the potential of
psilocybin to alleviate severe forms of depression in people who
don't respond to other treatments, and obtained some positive
results from early-stage experiments.
In the United States, scientists have seen positive results
in trials using MDMA, a pure form of the party drug ecstasy, in
treating post-traumatic stress disorder.
DREAM-LIKE STATE
People who use psychedelic drugs often describe "expanded
consciousness", including vivid imagination and dream-like
states.
To explore the biological basis of these experiences,
Tagliazucchi's team analysed brain imaging data from 15
volunteers who were given psilocybin intravenously while they
lay in a functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scanner.
The volunteers were scanned under the influence of
psilocybin and when they had been injected with a placebo, or
dummy drug. The researchers looked at fluctuations in what is
called the blood-oxygen level dependent (BOLD) signal, which
tracks activity levels in the brain.
They found that with psilocybin, activity in the more
primitive brain network linked to emotional thinking became more
pronounced, with several parts of the network - such as the
hippocampus and anterior cingulate cortex - active at the same
time. This pattern is similar to when people are dreaming.
They also found that volunteers on psilocybin had more
disjointed and uncoordinated activity in the brain network that
is linked to high-level thinking, including self-consciousness.
"People often describe taking psilocybin as producing a
dreamlike state and our findings have, for the first time,
provided a physical representation for the experience in the
brain," said Robin Carhart-Harris of Imperial College London's
department of medicine, who also worked on the study.
"I was fascinated to see similarities between the pattern of
brain activity in a psychedelic state and the pattern of brain
activity during dream sleep, especially as both involve the
primitive areas of the brain linked to emotions and memory."
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Mark Trevelyan)