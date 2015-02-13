LONDON, Feb 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - An ambitious
goal - to eliminate malaria from the Asia-Pacific region by 2030
- faces formidable hurdles but is achievable if enough political
will and funding are available to fight the mosquito-borne
disease, health experts say.
Malaria experts have been meeting in the Thai capital
Bangkok this week to thrash out a plan to meet the target agreed
late last year by the leaders of 18 countries in the region,
where some two billion people are at risk of infection.
There is concern the plan could unravel because resistance
to artemisinin, a powerful component in malaria drugs, looms in
the Greater Mekong region and could spread westward, even
reaching Africa at a cost of millions of lives.
"Shifting towards an elimination goal is the best strategy,
in particular if you have drug resistance," Maxine Whittaker,
co-coordinator of the Asia Pacific Malaria Elimination Network
(APMEN), a group of 16 countries formed to speed up the fight
against the disease, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"Even if malaria doesn't seem to be a major problem in your
country, you've got to finish off the job, and even if you have
eliminated it from your own country, it can easily spread across
borders," said Whittaker.
APMEN works in partnership with the Asia Pacific Leaders
Malaria Alliance (APLMA), a group of heads of government chaired
by the prime ministers of Australia and Vietnam, to increase
regional cooperation.
A NEW APPROACH
Moving from containing malaria to an elimination strategy
has been a major shift in approach to the disease, said Patricia
Moser, lead health specialist at the Asian Development Bank.
"We support the bold push towards elimination as it has
become clear that containment of artemisinin resistance is a
risky strategy - the region must push for elimination while
these key drugs (artemisinin combination therapies) remain
effective," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an email
interview.
As part of a three-year initiative, the Global Fund to Fight
AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria has allocated $100 million to
Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam through its
Regional Artemisinin Initiative (RAI). The biggest slice of the
grant - $40 million - has been allocated to Myanmar, which has
the highest malaria burden among the five countries.
The RAI is piloting a new approach in the region by giving
malaria drugs to everyone who lives in hotspots along the
Myanmar-Thai border, including those who are not ill.
"Artemisinin resistance is a time bomb ticking away in
Southeast Asia", Izaskun Gaviria, a senior fund portfolio
manager at the Global Fund, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"Given the urgency of the issue, we don't have years to
decide what needs to be done, so through targeted malaria
elimination along the border, we're hoping to make a big step
forward in fighting drug resistance."
The RAI is also trying to improve mapping and real-time
reporting of malaria cases, especially among migrants, she said.
COMPLACENCY KILLS
The Asia-Pacific region is on target to achieve a World
Health Assembly Goal of a 75 percent reduction in the number of
cases and deaths between 2000 and 2015, and Bangladesh, Sri
Lanka and Thailand are among nations that have already achieved
the goal.
But complacency and any decline in funding could lead to a
deadly resurgence of the disease, experts warned.
Funding for the World Health Organization's Southeast Asia
region, where 1.2 billion people are estimated to be at risk of
contracting malaria, increased from $104 million in 2005 to $236
million in 2010, but fell to $203 million in 2013.
Experts are also concerned that malaria may slip down the
list of priorities as world leaders work towards signing a new
global framework for future development policy later this year,
given that other health emergencies, such as Ebola in West
Africa, command much of their attention.
Sri Lanka, for example, experienced a resurgence of malaria
in the 1960s, and had major epidemics in the late 1980s and
early 1990s. Thanks to sustained funding, no new cases have been
detected for the past two years even though the country is
recovering from 30 years of civil war.
"It's harder to go the last mile but if you can continue it
right to the end, with enough funding and mobilised domestic
resources, then we have a real chance of winning this battle for
our generation and keeping it that way," Stephen O'Brien, a
British lawmaker and global advocate for the Roll Back Malaria
Partnership (RMB), told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
O'Brien said the private sector also had a key role to play.
Oil and gas companies, in particular, had been supporting
anti-malaria initiatives as their staff and the communities in
which they work are particularly threatened by the disease.
