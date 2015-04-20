LONDON, April 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Poor quality
drugs, not fake medicines, are the real threat in fight against
malaria, causing deaths and increasing the risk of drug
resistance, researchers said on Monday.
While previous reports have suggested that up to a third of
malaria drugs could be fake, researchers at the London School of
Hygiene and Tropical Medicine who analysed anti-malaria drugs in
Cambodia and Tanzania, found no evidence of fake medicines.
"The lack of falsified medicines in Cambodia and Tanzania
are reassuring, but the presence of substandard medicines is
definitely a concern," Harparkash Kaur, lead investigator of the
drug quality study, said in a statement.
The researchers found substandard drugs in 12 percent of
samples in Tanzania and in 31 percent in Cambodia, an epicentre
of resistance to the drug artemisinin, one of the most effective
malaria treatments available.
"Falsified medicines have received much attention globally,
but substandard drugs are far more prevalent and of great
concern," Shunmay Yeung, lead author of the study in Cambodia
said in a statement.
"Not only do they leave patients with malaria undertreated,
which could be fatal, but they may also contribute to the
development of resistance to ACTs (artemisinin combination
therapy)."
While there have been significant reductions in the numbers
of people falling ill and dying from malaria, the mosquito-borne
parasitic disease still kills around 600,000 a year -- mostly
children in the poorest parts of sub-Saharan Africa.
Substandard drugs, which contain levels of the active
ingredient either too low or high, can be caused by poor quality
control in manufacture or storage in inappropriate conditions,
such as high heat or humidity.
In both studies medicine samples were collected from private
drug outlets, which in many countries are often the most common
sources of treatment and in which medicines tend to be less
supervised than those from public sector clinics or hospitals.
(Reporting By Magdalena Mis; Editing by Ros Russell)