By Kate Kelland
LONDON, June 9 Modernising mud huts and other
traditional housing could significantly cut the risk of malaria
for people living in some of the highest risk areas of Africa,
Asia and South America, according to new research.
Scientists who studied the impact of types of housing on
peoples' risk of infection with the mosquito-borne disease found
that residents of modern homes were 47 percent less likely to be
infected than people living in traditional houses.
People in modern houses, equipped with closed eaves,
ceilings, screened doors and windows, were also 45 to 65 percent
less likely to have clinical malaria, which brings a high fever
with infection, the researchers found.
"Improved housing has huge potential to reduce malaria
transmission around the globe and to keep malaria at bay where
we have eliminated it," said Steve Lindsay, a professor from
Durham University in northern England who co-led the work.
Lindsay added that since many of the world's major
vector-borne diseases, such as dengue, leishmaniasis, Chagas
disease and lymphatic filariasis, are transmitted indoors, more
modern and enclosed housing would also offer vital protection
against several other dangerous infections.
Malaria kills some 600,000 people a year, according to the
World Health Organization, and the vast majority of those deaths
are among babies and children in sub-Saharan Africa.
Most deaths are caused by the Plasmodium falciparum form of
malaria, but the disease is also found across Asia and South
America, where a less deadly but more persistent strain known as
Plasmodium vivax is common.
For their study, published on Tuesday in the Malaria
Journal, Lindsay and co-researcher Lucy Tusting of the London
School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine reviewed 90 studies
comparing malaria cases in modern houses with cases in
traditional houses - built with mud, stone, bamboo or wood
walls; thatched, mud or wood roofs; and earth or wood floors.
Trusting said the results showing dramatically lower malaria
risks for people living in modern houses, underlined how housing
improvements should be an important pillar of public health.
"This is a welcome finding at a time when we are facing
increasing resistance to our most effective insecticides and
drugs," she added in a statement.
(Editing by David Holmes)