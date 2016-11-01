SEATTLE, Nov 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The Bill &
Melinda Gates Foundation, a global health and education charity
set up by the Microsoft founder and his wife, has set a target
of eradicating malaria by 2040.
Yet efforts to end the deadly disease are under threat as
mosquitoes become increasingly resistant to drugs and
insecticides.
To outpace rising resistance, the scientific community in
the Gates' home city of Seattle is developing innovations
ranging from genetic modification to single-dose drugs.
Here are the views of some of the world's leading
organisations that are working to eradicate malaria.
BRUNO MOONEN, DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE MALARIA TEAM AT THE
GATES FOUNDATION
"The biggest challenges are related to growing drug and
insecticide resistance, and that our current tools will struggle
to end the disease in countries where transmission is so high.
Ending malaria is not just about finding the sick, it is
about finding everyone who is infected, as not everybody shows
symptoms. To find them, we need more sensitive diagnostic tests.
One innovation we are watching closely is the attractive
toxic sugar base, which is like a sheet of A4 paper that has
sugar in it to attract the mosquitoes and a toxin to kill them.
If you hang them on the outside of houses in a community,
you can crash the mosquito population. It is very promising."
MARTIN EDLUND, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MALARIA NO MORE
"The good news is that the product-development pipeline for
malaria is strong, really the envy of the global health world.
But we need to keep investing. The first innovation we need
is an ultra-sensitive rapid test for malaria that is ten times
as powerful as current tests. It would allow us to find low
levels of the parasite in people who show no signs or symptoms.
We also need new drugs that can eliminate every last
parasite in people who are treated. Current drugs are highly
effective at treating the illness and saving lives, but in a
small number of cases they leave parasites behind.
As we move toward elimination, we're combining mapping with
mobile data to show how people transport the malaria parasite
from community to community.
This allows us to deploy our resources more efficiently, and
effectively target the sources of parasite transmission."
MAURIZIO VECCHIONE, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AT GLOBAL GOOD AND
RESEARCH
"Eradicating malaria requires a multi-disciplinary approach,
innovation comes from putting disparate disciplines together -
physicists working with biologists working with engineers.
But ultimately surveillance is the key.
Countries that are struggling with a variety of high burden
diseases tend to look at a magic threshold of incidents as
'we're done'.
When they hit these levels, they stop funding efforts. That
inevitably leads to a return of the disease.
Short of total eradication, countries need to keep their
guard up even when they meet elimination. Even the United States
keeps up surveillance.
From a science and technology standpoint, we want there to
be a variety of innovative yet affordable tools to achieve
this."
LARRY SLUTSKER, MALARIA PROGRAM LEADER AT PATH
"We have made incredible progress over last decade, thanks
to tools like insecticide treated bednets, indoor residual
spraying, and artemisinin combination treatment (ACT) drugs.
We can go very far with these tools, and achieve
elimination, but to talk about eradication - ridding the whole
world of malaria for good - we need new approaches.
Malaria surveillance has been terrible until recent years.
But the idea that every malaria case ought to be diagnosed
before it is treated has led to improved surveillance.
There are lots of innovations - like sugar traps - to be
excited about in the long term, but in the here and now, better
diagnosis and surveillance are key in the push for eradication."
KAYLA ALBRECHT, OF THE INSTITUTE FOR HEALTH METRICS AND
EVALUATION AT THE UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
"Accurate disease measurement is a crucial first step in
igniting positive change.
We have created the world's most detailed map of malaria in
sub-Saharan Africa, measuring mortality, treatment and
prevention coverage on a 5X5 kilometer grid of the continent.
The use of mapping by age to inform malaria control and
treatment strategies will become increasingly important as the
burden of the disease shifts from children to adults.
Hundreds of thousands of lives could be saved by scaling-up
programs and customising strategies to address the needs of
specific communities."
Malaria No More and the Washington Global Health Alliance
provided a travel grant for this story.
