LONDON Feb 20 Malaria with total resistance to
the antimalarial drug artemisinin has taken hold in Myanmar and
spread close to the border with India, threatening to repeat
history and render crucial medicines useless, scientists said on
Friday.
If the spread of artemisinin-resistant malaria parasites
were to reach into India, they said, that would pose a serious
threat to the chances of global control and eradication of the
killer mosquito-borne disease.
And if resistance spreads from Asia to Africa, or emerges in
Africa independently -- as has been seen before with previously
effective but now powerless antimalarials, "millions of lives
will be at risk", they said in a report.
"Myanmar is considered the front line in the battle against
artemisinin resistance as it forms a gateway for resistance to
spread to the rest of the world," said Charles Woodrow of the
Mahidol-Oxford tropical medicine research unit, who led the
study at Oxford University.
In a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases
journal, Woodrow's team collected 940 parasite samples at 55
malaria treatment centres across Myanmar and its border regions.
They found that almost 40 percent of the samples had mutations
in their so-called kelch gene, K13 -- a known genetic signal of
artemisinin drug resistance.
They also confirmed resistant parasites in Homalin, in the
Sagaing Region, only 25 km (15 miles) from the Indian border.
While there have been significant reductions in the numbers
of people falling ill and dying from malaria, it still kills
around 600,000 a year -- most of them children in the poorest
parts of sub-Saharan Africa.
From the late 1950s to the 1970s, chloroquine-resistant
malaria spread across Asia to Africa, leading to a resurgence of
cases and millions of deaths.
Chloroquine was replaced by sulphadoxine-pyrimethamine (SP),
but resistance to SP subsequently emerged in western Cambodia
and again spread to Africa. SP was replaced by artemisinin
combination treatment, or ACT, and experts now worry that
history may repeat itself yet again.
"The pace at which artemisinin resistance is spreading or
emerging is alarming," said Philippe Guerin, director of the
Worldwide Antimalarial Resistance Network.
Woodrow noted that thanks to advances in the science of
genetic analysis, researchers tracking artemisinin antimalarials
are in "the unusual position of having molecular markers for
resistance before resistance has spread globally".
"The more we understand about the current situation... the
better prepared we are to adapt and implement strategies to
overcome the spread of further drug resistance," he said.
