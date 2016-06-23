LONDON, June 23 The GAVI global vaccine alliance has offered funding of up to $27.5 million for pilot tests of GlaxoSmithKline's first-generation malaria vaccine, but only if other organisations promise to match that commitment.

Evidence so far on the shot, developed by the British drugmaker with financial backing from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, "suggests a malaria vaccine could have a significant impact in reducing malaria mortality in Africa", but more research is needed, GAVI said.

Speaking to Reuters after a board meeting in Geneva, Seth Berkley, GAVI's chief executive, said the alliance was ready "to play its part" in backing the first phase pilot studies if other funders also came forward. GAVI is working on the issues alongside UNITAID and the Global Fund, he said.

He added however, that GAVI's board had made clear that this "should not be considered as an indication of future GAVI funding" for this vaccine, or for future similar pilot schemes for other vaccines.

Since the vaccine - known as RTS,S or Mosquirix - is only partially effective and needs to be given in a four dose schedule outside normal childhood vaccination plans, experts have questioned its potential usefulness and cost effectiveness.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said last year that while Mosquirix is promising, it should be deployed only on a pilot basis before any wide-scale use, given its limited efficacy. (Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Adrian Croft)