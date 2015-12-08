LONDON Dec 8 The number of people killed by
malaria dropped below half a million in the past year,
reflecting vast progress against the mosquito-borne disease in
some of the previously hardest-hit areas of sub-Saharan Africa.
The World Health Organization's annual malaria report showed
deaths falling to 438,000 in 2015 - down dramatically from
839,000 in 2000 - and found a significant increase in the number
of countries moving towards the elimination of malaria.
Malaria prevention measures - such as bednets and indoor and
outdoor spraying - have averted millions of deaths and saved
millions of dollars in healthcare costs over the past 14 years
in many African countries, the report said.
And while Africa continues to bear the highest malaria
burden of all regions of the world, death rates from the disease
have fallen since 2000 by 66 percent across all age groups, and
by 71 percent among children under five.
Margaret Chan, the WHO's director general, said the progress
had been made possible "through the massive rollout" of
effective prevention and treatment tools.
"In sub-Saharan Africa, more than half of the population is
now sleeping under insecticide-treated mosquito nets, compared
to just 2 percent in 2000," she wrote in the report published on
Tuesday.
"A rapid expansion in diagnostic testing, and in the
availability of antimalarial medicines, has allowed many more
people to access timely and appropriate treatment."
Two countries, Nigeria and Democratic Republic of Congo,
accounted for more than 35 percent of global malaria deaths in
2015.
Yet, the WHO said, an estimated 663 million cases of malaria
have been averted in sub-Saharan Africa since 2001 as a direct
result of the scale-up of three key malaria control
interventions: bednets, indoor spraying and the use of malaria
drugs known as artemisinin-based combination therapy, or ACTs.
Mosquito nets have had the greatest impact, it said.
Pedro Alonso, director of the WHO's global malaria
programme, cautioned, however, that as the global burden of
malaria declining, new challenges are emerging.
"In many countries, progress is threatened by the rapid
development and spread of mosquito resistance to insecticides.
Drug resistance could also jeopardize recent gains in malaria
control," he said.
In the past five years, 60 of the 78 countries that monitor
insecticide resistance have reported mosquito resistance to at
least one insecticide used in nets and indoor spraying, the
report found. And of these, 49 reported resistance to two or
more classes of insecticide.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Mark Heinrich)