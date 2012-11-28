CHICAGO Nov 27 Controversial U.S. guidelines
for mammography issued in 2009, calling for screening every two
years rather than annually for women over 50 years old, can
result in breast cancers being missed, according to U.S.
researchers studying the hotly debated topic.
This latest study assessing the impact of revised guidelines
issued by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force three years
ago comes on the back of a chilling analysis published last week
in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).
The NEJM study, using three decades of U.S. government data,
found that nearly one in three patients - or 1.3 million women -
whose cancer was detected through routine mammograms was treated
for a tumor that may not have been life threatening.
Routine screening has traditionally been recommended by the
task force and the American Cancer Society for all women over
the age of 40. The American Cancer Society has not changed its
stance, but the task force issued new guidelines in 2009,
recommending mammography every two years for women 50 to 74
years old.
Dr. Elizabeth Arleo of Weill Medical College of Cornell
University and lead researcher examined the impact of the
revised task force guidelines on women 40 to 49 years of age and
65 years and older.
Arleo analyzed data on screening mammography at New York
Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center between 2007
and 2010. Over those four years, 43,351 mammograms were
performed, leading to the detection of 205 breast cancers.
Nearly 20 percent of cancers detected with screening mammography
were found in women in their 40s.
"In our book, it seems unacceptable to miss 19 percent of
breast cancers, half of which were invasive," she said, noting
that "invasive" cancers are more advanced because they reside in
the breast tissues and not just the breast ducts.
"Our findings favor the American Cancer Society
recommendations. Women over 40 should have annual mammograms. In
my book, there's no confusion. I tell my patients, I tell my
friends, and I tell my mother to get annual mammograms," Arleo
said in a telephone interview. "We hope we can quell some of the
confusion."
She presented her findings at the Radiological Society of
North America meeting in Chicago.
Arleo dismissed the NEJM analysis, calling the premise and
conclusions of the analysis flawed, mostly because no one can
say for sure which cancers would have progressed to an advanced
or life-threatening state.
"We need to understand the biology of cancer so we know
which cancers to treat. Until that question is answered,
screening is our best shot," she said.
She acknowledged that false positives are a problem of
widespread screening.
"But for every test, you have to do a risk-benefit analysis,
not just for mammography," Arleo added.
(Reporting by Debra Sherman; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)