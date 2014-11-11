KAMPALA Nov 11 Ugandan authorities said the
east African country was free of Marburg, a virus similar to
Ebola, after no new cases had been reported more than a month
after a hospital worker died of the disease in the capital.
Transmitted through bodily fluids or by handling infected
wild animals, Marburg starts with a severe headache followed by
haemorrhaging and kills in 80 percent or more cases within about
a week. There is no vaccine or specific treatment for the virus.
A total of 197 people were in contact with the healthcare
worker, but none of them were found to have been infected,
junior health minister Sarah Opendi told a news conference.
Opendi said 42 days was the minimum period of monitoring
before an outbreak is declared contained, and there had been no
new cases reported since the death in Kampala on Sept. 28.
"This implies that the Marburg outbreak in the country has
been completely controlled," she said.
The worst outbreak of Ebola on record has killed nearly
5,000 people - all but a handful in West Africa's Guinea,
Liberia and Sierra Leone - since March.
