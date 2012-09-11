Sept 11 Young men who had smoked marijuana
recreationally were twice as likely to be diagnosed with
testicular cancer than men who have never used marijuana,
according to a U.S. study.
Researchers whose findings appeared in the journal Cancer
said the link appeared to be specific to a type of tumor known
as nonseminoma.
"This is the third study consistently demonstrating a
greater than doubling of risk of this particularly undesirable
subtype of testicular cancer among young men with marijuana
use," said Victoria Cortessis of the University of Southern
California, Los Angeles, who led the study.
"I myself feel like we need to take this seriously now," she
added, noting that the rates of testicular cancer have been
rising inexplicably over the past century.
The research isn't ironclad proof that the marijuana is to
blame, and even if it is, the danger isn't overwhelming.
According to the American Cancer Society, a man's lifetime risk
of getting testicular cancer is about one in 270 - and because
effective treatment is available, the risk of dying from the
disease is just one in 5,000.
So far, little is known about what causes it. Cortessis said
undescended testicles, in which the testes remain in the abdomen
beyond the age of a year, are a risk factor. Both pesticide and
hormone exposure have also been associated with the tumors.
Cortessis and her colleagues used data from 163 young men
who had been diagnosed with testicular cancer and nearly 300 men
in a comparison group without the disease. Both groups had been
interviewed about their health and drug use between 1987 and
1994.
Among the men with cancer, 81 percent had used marijuana at
some point, whereas that was the case for 70 percent of the
comparison group.
By contrast, cocaine use was linked to a smaller risk of the
tumors. That's important because it signals that men who have
been diagnosed with cancer aren't just more honest about their
drug use, thereby creating a spurious link between marijuana and
cancer, Cortessis said.
It's not entirely clear how marijuana would influence men's
cancer risk, but Cortessis said developing testicles may somehow
respond to the drug's main active ingredient.
The new study is "interesting," said Carl van Walraven of
the University of Ottawa in Canada, who has studied testicular
cancer, but said it has a number of limitations.
For instance, it didn't find an increased risk among men
with higher marijuana use, and it was relatively small.
But Cortessis highlighted the consistent results from all
the studies so far.
"It is hard to imagine a scenario whereby it is due to
chance and I can't think of a systematic bias that would cause
this. I will feel very confident that this is cause and effect
once we have worked out the biology," she said.
SOURCE: bit.ly/UEE61v
(Reporting from New York by Frederik Joelving at Reuters
Health; editing by Elaine Lies)