Scientists have developed an
experimental pill that helped protect ferrets from a
measles-like virus, raising hope for a treatment to thwart the
deadly infection in unvaccinated people who have been exposed to
the virus, according to an international study released on
Wednesday.
In the study, all of the ferrets were infected with canine
distemper virus, which is closely related to measles. When
treated with the drug, known as ERDRP-0519, the ferrets survived
the normally fatal infection and levels of the virus were
sharply reduced.
All of the animals remained disease-free and developed
immunity to the virus. The findings were reported in the journal
Science Translational Medicine.
"The emergence of strong antiviral immunity in treated
animals is particularly encouraging, since it suggests that the
drug may not only save an infected individual from disease but
contribute to closing measles immunity gaps in a population,"
Dr. Richard Plemper of Georgia State University said in a
statement.
Plemper helped develop the drug with colleagues at the Emory
Institute for Drug Discovery and the Paul-Ehrlich Institute in
Germany.
The drug was developed specifically for measles. It works by
interfering with the ability of the virus to make copies of
itself.
Plemper said it wasn't possible to test the drug against the
measles virus because there is no model that replicates human
measles in animals. But, he said, tests of the drug in tissue
cultures showed the measles virus was five times more sensitive
to the drug than the canine virus.
It will take years of additional testing to determine
whether a measles pill can be used in humans. The drug must
first prove effective in monkeys. Then it needs to be tested in
a small trial of healthy people to see if it causes any side
effects.
If it passes all of those hurdles, it could be tested in
larger human trials. Plemper thinks the ideal user of the drug
would be unvaccinated adolescents and teens who have been
exposed to measles and are at greater risk of spreading the
virus.
Plemper said vaccines are still the best way to protect
against measles, a highly contagious virus that kills around
50,000 people per year.
Before widespread vaccination, which started in the 1980s,
measles caused an estimated 2.6 million deaths each year,
according to the World Health Organization.
In developing countries, lack of access to the vaccine
remains a problem. In developed countries, especially in Europe,
fears over the potential side effects of vaccines, fueled by now
debunked science suggesting a link to autism, have led parents
to refuse to vaccinate their children, resulting in a resurgence
of measles.
In a conference call with reporters, Plemper acknowledged
that the availability of a measles pill could encourage more
parents to decide not to get their child vaccinated, putting
even more people at risk. He said it is crucial that people
become educated about the need for vaccination, especially in
resource-rich countries where it is widely available.
In the United States, outbreaks have been occurring in
pockets of unprotected individuals. In a recent example, some
two dozen people were infected with the virus in New York City
last month. Most U.S. outbreaks have been triggered by
unvaccinated people traveling to the country.
In December, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said there were 175 reported measles cases last year,
three times the annual average. Of those, 172 were traced to
overseas travel.
