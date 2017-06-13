LONDON, June 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Bhutan and
the Maldives have eliminated measles, becoming the first
countries in their region to eliminate the highly infectious
disease that is a major child killer globally, the World Health
Organization said on Tuesday.
The milestone was reached after no measles cases originating
in the Maldives had been recorded since 2009 and none in Bhutan
since 2012, the WHO said.
Both countries launched immunisation programmes abound 40
years ago with mass vaccination of people at high risk.
"The strongest political commitment, alongside concerted
efforts of health workers, officials and partners at all levels,
has helped achieve this landmark success," Poonam Khetrapal
Singh, regional director of WHO Southeast Asia said in a
statement.
The WHO has set a 2020 deadline for the elimination of
measles in the 11 countries it categorises as the Southeast Asia
region.
The region has averted an estimated 620,000 measles deaths
in 2016 after carrying out vaccinations in the 11 countries, the
WHO said.
Nearly 107 million children were reached with an additional
dose of measles vaccine in the region between 2013 and 2016,
according to the WHO.
Globally, measles remains a leading cause of death among
young children in the developing world. The viral disease is
spread through coughing and sneezing and can lead to pneumonia,
brain inflammation or death.
Last year, the Americas became the first region in the world
to be free of measles, but last month an outbreak was reported
in the U.S. state of Minnesota.
Gaps in vaccination coverage against measles also have led
to several outbreaks of the disease in Europe in the past year,
with both children and young adults affected, according to
health officials.
The U.N. children's agency said in April cases of measles
had surged in famine-threatened Somalia.
