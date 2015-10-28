Oct 28 California is examining new World Health
Organization findings to determine whether to add red meat and
foods like hot dogs, sausages and bacon to a cancer-alert list,
setting the stage for a potential battle with the meat industry
over warning labels.
The inclusion of meat and processed meat on the list could
reduce consumer demand, hurting major producers and processors
like Hormel Foods Corp and JBS USA. It could
also open the door wider for litigation against meat companies
from consumers diagnosed with certain types of cancer.
California has often been at the forefront of
consumer-oriented initiatives, particularly regarding
agriculture. It rolled out laws for larger chicken cages and
restrictions on antibiotic use for livestock ahead of much of
the rest of the country.
Now the meat industry is focused on what the state will do
after a unit of the WHO on Monday said processed meat can cause
colorectal cancer in humans. It said the risk of developing
cancer is small, but increases with the amount of meat consumed.
The meat industry maintains that its products are safe to eat as
part of a balanced diet.
California's Proposition 65, an initiative approved in 1986,
requires that the state keep a list of all chemicals and
substances known to increase cancer risks. Producers of such
products are required to provide "clear and reasonable" warnings
for consumers.
Some Proposition 65 experts expect California to add
processed meats to the list. Typically, once an item is added,
it is up to the maker to prove to the state that its product is
not dangerous enough to warrant a warning label, experts say.
Starbucks Corp is embroiled in a lawsuit filed by a
non-profit group in California over whether its coffee contains
enough of the carcinogen acrylamide to pose a cancer risk, and
should be labeled accordingly under Proposition 65.
The meat industry is adamant it will escape having to put
warning labels on packages of bacon or hot dogs. It says a 2009
California appellate court ruling confirmed federal authority
over labels for meat from plants inspected by the U.S.
Department of Agriculture.
"Meats will never have to be labeled in the state of
California," said Jim Coughlin, a consultant hired by the
National Cattlemen's Beef Association. Still, he thinks
processed meats will make it onto the Proposition 65 list.
The situation on labeling processed meats is not known,
according to the state agency assessing the WHO findings, the
California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment.
Federal law pre-empts warnings on fresh meat, but "our
understanding of how federal law governs processed meats is less
clear," Allan Hirsch, chief deputy director of the California
office, told Reuters.
"We can't tell you if Proposition 65 warnings would be
pre-empted if processed meats were added to the Proposition 65
list."
Labeling would be a bigger blow to meat companies than
inclusion on the Proposition 65 list because labels could
confront consumers front and center at stores and restaurants,
say industry analysts. It is not known exactly what warnings
might say.
The WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer put
processed meats in its "group one" category, along with tobacco
and asbestos, products for which the agency says there is
"sufficient evidence" of cancer links.
Any move to add red or processed meat to the Proposition 65
list would be challenged by the industry, said Mark Dopp, senior
vice president of regulatory affairs and general counsel of the
North American Meat Institute (NAMI).
The institute represents companies including Cargill Inc
, Tyson Foods Inc and Kraft Heinz Co.
"The state can't force a label on federally inspected
product," said Janet Riley, president of the National Hot Dog &
Sausage Council and a NAMI senior vice president.
But a legal fight could follow. Private lawyers, or even the
state of California, could file lawsuits in an attempt to
overturn the 2009 ruling and force meat companies to apply
labels, Coughlin said.
If that happens, NAMI "would wave the court of appeals
decision. It'd be a stupid suit to even try to initiate because
it's already been decided," he said.
Red meat is less likely to be added to California's list
because it was classified as "probably carcinogenic," Coughlin
said. That put it in the WHO unit's "group 2A" category, joining
glyphosate, the active ingredient in many weedkillers, made by
Monsanto Co.
Since the WHO's classification of glyphosate in March,
Monsanto has faced a slew of lawsuits from personal injury law
firms around the United States that claim the company's Roundup
herbicide has caused cancer in farm workers and others exposed
to the chemical.
In September, the California environmental office gave
notice that it intended to list glyphosate under Proposition 65.
Monsanto has asked state officials to withdraw the plan,
arguing that California's actions could be considered illegal
because they are not considering valid scientific evidence.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek and P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago;
Editing by Leslie Adler)