BERLIN Oct 27 Sausages, like sunshine, are
beneficial in moderation, Germany's agriculture minister said on
Tuesday, after a World Health Organization (WHO) report warned
that eating processed meats can cause cancer.
The report, which classified processed meat as "carcinogenic
to humans" on its group one list along with tobacco and
asbestos, drew attention in Germany, the world's highest
consumer of such products.
"No one should be afraid if they eat a bratwurst (sausage)
every now and then," Christian Schmidt, minister for food and
agriculture, said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
"People are being wrongly unsettled when eating meat is put
on the same level as asbestos or tobacco."
Experts concluded in the WHO study that eating processed
meats such as hot dogs, sausages and bacon can cause colorectal
cancer in humans, and red meat is also a likely cause of the
disease.
Schmidt likened sausages to sunshine, which he said had
beneficial effects if not taken to excess. "It always depends on
the amount. Too much is unhealthy," he said.
Germans eat more processed meat, 17.2 kg each per year, than
any other nation but could give more attention to meat
substitutes in future following the WHO report, said analysts
Euromonitor International.
"German consumers are expected to keep their taste for meat,
but with ongoing research and development, meat substitutes are
expected to further improve and become more varied both in taste
and texture," said Euromonitor International analyst Wiebke
Schoon.
"This means they may certainly turn out to become a valid
alternative for consumers, who, whatever their reasons, want to
reduce their meat consumption in the long term."
