PARIS, Oct 23 As international health experts
prepare to publish a report on potential cancer risks linked to
red and processed meat, industry groups are bracing for a
damaging blow to consumer confidence.
The World Health Organization's International Agency for
Research on Cancer (IARC) gathered health experts in France this
month to discuss available research on such meat, with a view to
classifying them on its scale of cancer risks. The conclusions
will be published on Monday.
The review has prompted lobbying efforts from meat industry
representatives who fear a headline conclusion about a likely
cancer risk could tarnish the image of certain types of meat,
just as previous IARC recommendations did with diesel fumes and
the common weedkiller glyphosate.
A report on Friday in British newspaper the Daily Mail
saying the IARC would give processed meat the highest
carcinogenic risk rating and red meat the second-highest one,
drew immediate criticism from such groups, in particular the
U.S. livestock sector.
"If this is actually IARC's decision it simply cannot be
applied to people's health because it considers just one piece
of the health puzzle: theoretical hazards," said Barry
Carpenter, President of the North American Meat Institute.
The IARC said it would not comment on media reports, but
would publish the outcome of its review at 1000 GMT on Monday,
at the same time as a report to be published in scientific
journal The Lancet Oncology.
The American Cancer Society declined to comment on the media
reports, but a spokesman told Reuters the group has long
recommended that people limit their consumption of red and
processed meats.
Shalene McNeill, executive director of human nutrition
research at the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, said the
available scientific evidence does not support a causal
relationship between any type of red or processed meat and any
type of cancer.
"Cancer is a complex disease that even the best and
brightest minds don't fully understand," said McNeill, who
attended the IARC meetings earlier this month. "Billions of
dollars have been spent on studies all over the world and no
single food has ever been proven to cause or cure cancer."
Producers says meat provides essential protein, vitamins and
minerals as part of a balanced diet. Red meat includes beef,
pork and lamb, but not poultry.
Total worldwide meat consumption reached 310 million tonnes
in 2013. This was up more than a quarter on 2003, supported by
emerging market growth, with poultry's share increasing, data
from the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation show.
Business analysts said a cancer link in the scientific
review may have a limited impact on industry sales and prices.
"I think people know you're not supposed to eat as much red
meat as you do," said Liberum food industry analyst Robert
Waldschmidt.
"(But) not everyone recognises that some of these smoked and
cured meats are bad for you, i.e. carcinogenic. I think on
smoked, cured stuff it will have some negative impact."
The IARC already recommends avoiding processed meat and
limiting red meat intake, and health experts in Britain advise
limiting processed meat consumption for bowel cancer prevention.
But while there was a statistical association between eating
processed meat and bowel cancer, "the size of the effect is
relatively small, and the mechanism is poorly defined", said Ian
Johnson of Britain's Institute of Food Research.
