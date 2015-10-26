PARIS Oct 26 Eating processed meat can cause
bowel cancer in humans while red meat is a likely cause of the
disease, World Health Organisation (WHO) experts said on Monday
in findings that could sharpen debate over the merits of a
meat-based diet.
The France-based International Agency for Research on Cancer
(IARC), part of the WHO, put processed meat like hot dogs and
ham in its group 1 list, which already includes tobacco,
asbestos and diesel fumes, for which there is "sufficient
evidence" of cancer links.
"For an individual, the risk of developing colorectal
(bowel) cancer because of their consumption of processed meat
remains small, but this risk increases with the amount of meat
consumed," Dr Kurt Straif, Head of the IARC Monographs
Programme, said in a statement.
Red meat, under which the IARC includes beef, lamb and pork,
was classified as a "probable" carcinogen in its group 2A list
that also contains glyphosate, the active ingredient in many
weedkillers.
The lower classification for red meat reflected "limited
evidence" that it causes cancer. The IARC found links mainly
with bowel cancer, but also observed associations with
pancreatic and prostate cancer, it said.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Andrew Callus)