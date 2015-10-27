ROME Oct 27 The home of Parma ham, trumpeting
the benefits of a traditional Mediterranean diet, is urging
consumers not to get into a prosciutto panic after a warning
that processed meat can cause cancer.
Italian food and farming groups responded indignantly to the
World Health Organization (WHO) report that put cured meats,
such as ham, sausage and salami, together with asbestos and
tobacco on a list of carcinogens.
"No to meat terrorism, the Italian stuff is the healthiest,"
agricultural association Coldiretti said in a statement,
crediting the country's diet for one of the highest life
expectancies in the world - 80 years for men and 85 for women.
The WHO said each 50-gram (1.76 oz) portion of processed
meat - usually beef or pork which has been transformed through
processes like salting and smoking - increased the risk of
colorectal cancer by 18 percent.
Italians on average eat a lot less than that, according to
the National Meat and Charcuterie Association, which estimates
consumption at 25 grams of processed meat a day.
Coldiretti also underlines the non-health aspects of issue,
noting the meat industry in Italy generates 32 billion euros
($35 billion) a year in sales and provides work for 180,000
people.
Health Ministry Beatrice Lorenzin said the government was
looking into the WHO report, but said people shouldn't be afraid
of the findings, which also pointed to "limited evidence" that
unprocessed beef, lamb and pork caused cancer.
"We have always known that eating too much red meat is bad
for you. The secret is the Mediterranean diet ... we should eat
a little of everything," she said at the nutrition-themed Expo
World's Fair in Milan.
The much-touted Mediterranean diet calls for a balance of
healthy fats such as olive oil, non-starchy vegetables such as
broccoli, carbohydrates such as pasta, and proteins such as
cheese.
ANTIPASTO
The WHO report was splashed across the front pages of
Italian newspapers on Tuesday - as elsewhere in the world - and
alarmed producers of Italian prosciutto, a thinly-sliced,
dry-cured raw ham considered such a delicacy it is often served
alone and unseasoned as an "antipasto" before a main meal.
"We might suffer an economic hit," Nicola Levoni, whose
family company has been producing ham, salami and mortadella
sausage in northern Italy for four generations, told La
Repubblica newspaper.
"At the moment there's a risk that someone standing in front
of a greengrocer and a butcher's shop will only go into the
former, but they should be shopping in both, because our meat is
good," Levoni said.
Some reports suggested fear had already spread among
consumers. The head of FIESA Confesercenti, an association of
nutrition specialists, was quoted on Tuesday as saying that red
meat sales had already started to fall at traditional butchers'.
"Confusion reigns. People are bewildered and are going
straight to the sellers to ask them to explain," FIESA
Confesercenti head Gian Paolo Angelotti told AGI news agency.
The health ministry has asked the national Commission for
Food Safety to look into the matter.
($1 = 0.9044 euros)
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)