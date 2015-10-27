* Love of barbecues crosses South Africa's racial divides
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 27 For many people,
suggestions that meat may cause cancer are a case of doctors
spoiling the party; in South Africa, where cooking it on an open
fire is among the rare pastimes shared by blacks and whites
alike, it is an assault on a way of life.
Digesting news this week that the World Health Organization
(WHO) had classified beef, lamb and pork as "probable"
carcinogens, South Africans said they would take the risk rather
than turn their backs on their nation's social centrepiece.
Afrikaans for barbecue, the open-air braai took root among
Dutch settlers in the 1600s but over the next three centuries
spread across South Africa's many races as the way to eat and
entertain with friends and family.
"It's the one thing that all South Africans love to do, that
binds them together - to sit around the fire and braai meat,"
said Jan "Braai" Scallens, founder of a campaign to transform a
Sept. 24 Heritage Day holiday into National Braai Day.
"I highly doubt whether this research is going to make much
of a difference to that," he said.
The Braai Day initiative is supported by none other than
Nobel Peace Laureate Desmond Tutu, who donned an apron and
picked up the tongs in 2007 to advocate outdoor cuisine as a
force for unity in the self-styled "Rainbow Nation".
Overall, each South African consumes 60 kg (130 pounds) of
meat a year, above the global average of 42 kg but only half
what is eaten in the world's top carnivorous nations, such as
Australia and the United States, reflecting the fact that two
decades after apartheid many are too poor to afford meat
regularly.
However, among those who do buy it, meat - and red meat in
particular - is king.
Such is the preference that many South Africans jokingly
define a vegetarian as somebody who restricts themselves to
chicken. Gout - often the result of too much steak washed down
by an excess of red wine - is worn as a badge of honour.
Nor do cancer experts see any evidence of elevated levels of
cancer, particularly not the colon cancer that researchers from
the Paris-based International Agency for Research on Cancer has
linked to the consumption of processed meat.
"From what we see on a day-to-day basis, our rates of colon
cancer are in keeping with countries of a similar (economic)
status," said Devan Moodley, an oncologist at the Wits Donald
Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg.
Others suggested that the WHO was choosing a poor time to
release its findings, just as South Africans are starting to
gear up for year-end celebrations - in other words, a braai.
"We're starting to get quite busy," said Ntombi Nyasulu,
manager of a Chesa Nyama - Zulu for "Grill Meat" - restaurant in
an upmarket Johannesburg suburb. "You can't have a party without
braaied meat."
