By Melissa Fares
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 27 Bacon lovers took to social
media on Tuesday to express disdain over a World Health
Organization report that said processed meat is likely to cause
cancer.
The hashtags #FreeBacon, #Bacongeddon and #JeSuisBacon were
among the top-trending topics worldwide on Twitter for a second
straight day.
Celebrities, politicians and ordinary consumers were
reacting to Monday's announcement by the WHO that eating
processed meats including hot dogs, sausages and bacon can cause
colorectal cancer in humans, and that red meat is also a likely
cause of the disease.
The review by WHO's International Agency for Research on
Cancer (IARC) also said there was some link between the
consumption of red meat and pancreatic cancer and prostate
cancer. The IARC examined some 800 studies during a meeting of
22 health experts earlier this month.
An analysis of social media sentiment by Thomson Reuters
found that social media participants were not happy about the
WHO review.
Negative tweets outnumbered positive ones by a ratio of
nearly 7 to 1 on Monday and 6.5 to 1 on Tuesday, according to
the analysis tool that tracks and aggregates positive, neutral
and negative tweets with hashtags #cancer and #bacon in order to
generate a sentiment score.
Fashion designer Kenneth Cole (@mr_kennethcole) on Tuesday
tweeted "Sugar is bad for you, Carbs are bad for you, and now so
is #Bacon, but don't worry about it, because that's bad for you
too. #IfTheShoeFits"
Austrian politician Andrae Rupprechter (@Andrä Rupprechter)
posted a picture of himself on his Facebook page with a platter
of cold cuts, calling the WHO report a "farce."
Germany's agriculture minister, Christian Schmidt, also said
"no one should be afraid if they eat a bratwurst (sausage) every
now and then."
WHO's initial tweet on Monday about its findings - "The
International Agency for Research on Cancer, the #cancer agency
of WHO, classified processed meat as carcinogenic to humans
(Group 1)" - had more than 3,040 retweets and 1,000 favorites on
Tuesday.
(Writing by Angela Moon; Data complied by Connie Yee, Thomson
Reuters F&R; Editing by Matthew Lewis)