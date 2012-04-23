April 23 Despite earlier indications that people
taking cholesterol-lowering statins might have a reduced risk of
developing melanoma, a study of thousands of women found that
the popular drugs do nothing to prevent the deadly skin cancer.
Evidence from experiments on cells and one trial in people
had suggested some of the same properties of statins that
protect against heart disease might also prevent melanoma, the
most lethal type of skin cancer.
But researchers led by Michael Simon, at Karmanos Cancer
Institute in Detroit, found no impact on melanoma in women who
took the drugs, which include atorvastin and pravastatin, to
lower their cholesterol.
"I don't think there's anything here that suggests statins
may be protective for melanoma," Simon said.
The researchers, whose report was published in the journal
Cancer, used data from the massive Women's Health Initiative
study, which has tracked about 120,000 women for more than a
decade.
They compared roughly 8,800 white women who took a statin
medication to 111,000 white women who did not, finding 89 cases
of melanoma among the statin users and 1,111 cases among the
non-users doing a 12-year period.
That translated to identical rates of melanoma in each
group, nine cases a year for every 10,000 women.
The results were the same no matter what type of statin the
women took or how long they took it.
"For primary prevention (of melanoma) I think we're putting
the nail into the coffin of that theory," said Robert
Dellavalle, chief of dermatology at the Denver VA Medical
Center, who was not involved in the research.
Simon's team wrote that because statins have demonstrated
benefits on skin cells in laboratories, it's possible that
people who take them don't achieve sufficient concentrations of
the drugs to make a difference to their melanoma risk.
Further studies of people at higher risk for melanoma than
the broad group of women in the current study could also
"provide more conclusive results", they added.
Based on the evidence that statins can help destroy tumor
cells in a petri disk, there might be a way to use the drugs in
people already diagnosed with melanoma, said Dellavalle.
But as far as prevention goes, Simon said it would be better
to spend resources on things that are known to prevent skin
cancer.
Risk factors for melanoma include exposure to UV radiation
from sunlight or tanning beds, fair skin that tends to burn,
moles or other types of pigmented birthmarks, smoking and family
history of the cancer.
"I think based on (the study results) we should continue to
put our resources into education about sun protection: staying
out of the noonday sun, wearing protective sunscreen," Simon
told Reuters Health.
