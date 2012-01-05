LONDON Jan 5 Loss of memory and other
brain function can start as early as age 45, posing a big
challenge to scientists looking for new ways to stave off
dementia, researchers said on Thursday.
The finding from a 10-year study of more than 7,000 British
government workers contradicts previous notions that cognitive
decline does not begin before 60 years of age, and it could have
far-reaching implications for dementia research.
Pinpointing the age at which memory, reasoning and
comprehension skills start to deteriorate is important because
drugs are most likely to work if given when people first start
to experience mental impairment.
A handful of novel medicines for Alzheimer's disease, the
most common form of dementia, are currently in clinical trials,
but expectations are low and some experts fear the new drugs are
being tested in patients who may be too old to show a benefit.
Companies with products in development include Eli Lilly
, working on a drug called solanezumab, and Elan
and Johnson & Johnson, developing bapineuzumab.
The research team led by Archana Singh-Manoux from the
Centre for Research in Epidemiology and Population Health in
France and University College London found a modest decline in
mental reasoning in men and women aged 45-49 years.
"We were expecting to see no decline, based on past
research," Singh-Manoux said in a telephone interview.
Among older subjects in the study, the average decline in
cognitive function was greater, but there was a wide variation
at all ages, with a third of individuals aged 45-70 showing no
deterioration over the period.
"It doesn't suddenly happen when you get old. That
variability exists much earlier on," Singh-Manoux said. "The
next step is going to be to tease that apart and look for links
to risk factors."
HEALTHY LIFESTYLE
Participants were assessed three times during the study,
using tests for memory, vocabulary, and aural and visual
comprehension skills.
Over the 10-year period, there was a 3.6 percent decline in
mental reasoning in both men and women aged 45-49 at the start
of the study, while the decline for men aged 65-70 was 9.6
percent and 7.4 percent for women.
Since the youngest individuals at the start of the study
were 45, it is possible that the decline in cognition might have
commenced even earlier.
Singh-Manoux said the results may also have underestimated
the cognitive decline in the broader population, since the
office workers in the study enjoyed a relatively privileged and
healthy lifestyle.
Factors affecting cardiovascular function -- such as
obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking --
are believed to impact the development of Alzheimer's and
vascular dementia through effects on brain blood vessels and
brain cells.
The research findings were published in the British Medical
Journal, alongside an editorial by Francine Grodstein of the
Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, who described the
results as convincing.
Most research into dementia has focused on people aged 65
and over. In future, scientists will need to devise long-term
clinical studies that include much younger age groups and may
have to enroll tens of thousands of participants, she said.
One way to deal with this "major challenge" might be to use
computerised cognitive assessment tests, rather than
face-to-face interviews, although more research is still needed
on this approach, she added.