Oct 12 The deadly outbreak of fungal meningitis
expanded to 12 states with the first case confirmed in Texas,
the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday,
bringing the total of cases to 184.
The number of deaths from the outbreak linked to injections
of steroid remained at 14 on Friday, the CDC said.
Fifteen new cases of meningitis were reported on Friday
including two in Florida, three in Indiana, one in Maryland, two
in Michigan, two in New Jersey, one in Tennessee, one in Texas
and three in Virginia. Of the 23 states that have received some
of the steroid medication suspected of being contaminated, 12
have reported cases of meningitis.
The CDC said there was one additional case of an infection
in a joint after an injection from the medication, which has not
yet been confirmed as a fungus.
The widening outbreak has alarmed U.S. health officials and
focused attention on regulations of pharmaceutical compounding
companies such as the one that produced the drugs, the New
England Compounding Center Inc in Framingham, Massachusetts.
The steroid is used as a painkiller, usually an epidural
injection but also including some injections to joints. It could
have been given to nearly 14,000 patients, authorities said.
Meningitis is an infection of the membranes covering the
brain and spinal cord. Patients show a variety of symptoms
including severe headaches and fever. Fungal meningitis is not
contagious.