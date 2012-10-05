* Tennessee is hardest-hit state
* Steroid used mainly to control back pain
(Updates with comments from expert)
By Tim Ghianni
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct 4 A steroid medication
linked to the death of at least five people from rare fungal
meningitis may have been administered to patients in 23 states,
the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said on Thursday, raising
fears the rare outbreak could spread.
In a briefing for reporters, the CDC said five people had
died so far and 35 had fallen sick from fungal meningitis in six
states. The outbreak was first reported in Tennessee, where
three people have died and 25 of the cases have been reported.
The other confirmed deaths were in Virginia and Maryland.
"We do know there were over 700 patients in Tennessee who
were exposed," said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease
expert at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville,
who said the number was provided to him by Tennessee state
health officials.
The CDC said it had not yet determined the rate of infection
among those patients who received the potentially tainted
steroid. The rate of infection is an important barometer of the
potential for the outbreak to spread.
"At the moment, fortunately, the attack rate looks pretty
low - less than 1 percent -- but we are still in the early days
of defining this thing," Schaffner said.
The steroid is administered to patients, usually by
injection, primarily to control back pain.
All the cases have so far been traced to three lots of
Methylprednisolene Acetate from a pharmaceutical compounding
plant in Massachusetts, according to the briefing.
The company, New England Compounding Center Inc, or NECC, in
Framingham, Massachusetts, prepared the medication, which has
been voluntarily recalled. The company has also voluntarily
surrendered its license.
Attempts to view the NECC website prompted a "temporarily
unavailable" message, and company officials could not be reached
by phone for comment.
"We are encouraging all health facilities to immediately
cease use of any product produced by NECC," Dr. Madeleine
Biondolillo, Massachusetts public health director of safety,
told reporters in a conference call from Boston.
A fungus linked to the steroid medication has been
identified in specimens from five patients, according to the
CDC's Dr. Benjamin Park.
'FAIRLY LONG INCUBATION PERIOD'
The Massachusetts Health Department said there were 17,676
vials of medication in each of the three lots under
investigation. They were sent out July through September and
have a shelf life of 180 days.
The CDC said the fungal contamination was detected in the
examination of one of the sealed vials taken at that company.
Patients who received the injections were at risk of
developing fungal meningitis for at least a month after their
last exposure, Schaffner said.
"There is a fairly long incubation period. ... That hasn't
run out yet for many patients," Schaffner said.
"Over the next few weeks, we are going to see a progressive
accumulation of cases," he said.
Fungal meningitis is rare and life-threatening, but is not
contagious from person to person. Meningitis can be passed to
humans from steroid medications that weaken the immune system.
Symptoms include a sudden onset of fever, headache, stiff neck,
nausea, and vomiting, according to the CDC web site.
In addition to the 25 cases so far in Tennessee, one has
been reported in North Carolina, two in Florida, four in
Virginia, two in Maryland and one in Indiana, according to CDC's
Park.
About 75 facilities could have received the steroid in the
23 states. They are California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia,
Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North
Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio,
Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia,
Texas and West Virginia, according to Park.
One facility in Indiana, St. Mary's Health, said on Thursday
that 560 patients had received the recalled medication. They
received the steroid at the Surgicare Cross Pointe clinic in
Evansville, said St. Mary's spokeswoman Laura Forbes.
She said one of the 560 patients had been diagnosed with
meningitis and was in the hospital and 10 to 15 others had been
advised to seek further medical care.
In Tennessee, the worst-hit state, some patients are "really
critically ill" and in intensive care units, said Dr. Marion
Kainer of the state health department. She declined to say how
many were critical.
A compounding pharmacy takes medications from
pharmaceuticals manufacturers and makes them into specific
dosages and strengths for use by doctors.
The drug ingredients are regulated by the FDA, but
compounders are regulated by state agencies, the industry's
trade association said.
The Massachusetts Health Department said there had been
several complaints against NECC. Complaints in 2002 and 2003
about the processing of medication resulted in an agreement with
government agencies in 2006 to correct deficiencies
In 2011, there was another inspection of the facility and no
deficiencies were found. In March 2012, another complaint was
made about the potency of a product used in eye surgery
procedures. That investigation is continuing, the state health
department said.
(Additional reporting by Deena Beasley, Mary Wisniewski and
Susan Guyett; Writing by Greg McCune; Editing by Cynthia
Johnston and Peter Cooney)